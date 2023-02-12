In South Dakota, heart disease risk can be a matter of location and income

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (KELO) — Where you live and how much money you make play a role in whether you get heart disease, according to multiple studies.

South Dakota Department of Health Every year, 29,000 residents are affected by heart disease or heart attacks.

A joint state study found that the frequency of heart attacks and heart disease increased as income levels and education levels declined.

“Heart disease and stroke disproportionately affect certain communities in South Dakota, including Native Americans, those living in rural areas, and those on low incomes. Cardiovascular Joint Strategic Plan 2022-2026 by the South Dakota Department of Health Said.

A study published in 2020 by the University of California, San Francisco High blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking account for less than half of the excess burden of heart attacks and strokes in poor Americans. showed.

The South Dakota Cardiovascular Collaborative identified Native Americans, people living in rural areas, and low-income populations as priority groups.

Why is poverty a factor?

Studies have shown that the factors Things like smoking and obesity are risk factors for heart disease, and low income and poverty are inevitable factors. to overlook.

Low-income people may not be able to afford fresh fruits and vegetables. Also, access to these foods may be limited due to the lack of supermarkets.

Obesity and a poor diet are associated with heart problems, so a diet restricted in fruits and vegetables contributes to both.

Studies have also shown that the stress of living in poverty and low income can lead to heart disease. Stress can increase inflammation in the body, including causing chronic inflammation that affects the heart and arteries.

Poverty and low income can also make regular exercise more difficult. Also, access to health care can be limited by income and neighborhood.

Why is living in the countryside more susceptible to heart disease?

The Cardiovascular Community of South Dakota said the state’s DOH has designated about 80% of the state as a health professional shortage area due to geographic and low-income disparities.

Rural risk factors may resemble those of poverty and low income.

Access to healthcare can be more difficult in rural areas. With limited access to health care, people may not be taking care of themselves. In rural areas, access to fresh food supermarkets may be limited.

The National Institutes of Health said in January that observational study Adults living in rural areas were found to have a 19% higher risk of developing heart failure than adults in urban areas.

Most of South Dakota is considered rural, although cities such as Sioux Falls and Rapid City are growing. Of the state’s 66 counties, 30 are designated rural and 34 are considered frontier. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The DOH community said that in South Dakota, low-income and rural areas are contributing factors to the Native American population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death “among Native Americans and Alaska Natives.”

The incidence of heart disease in the Native American population of South Dakota is 259.7 per 100,000 Native Americans compared to 149.9 in whites. According to KFFhealth institutions.

“Native Americans in particular can be affected by many intersections.

low socioeconomic status, diabetes,

culturally exploitative marketing tactics by the tobacco industry,” said the DOH Cardiovascular Community of South Dakota.

Smoking is a risk factor for heart disease, and the DOH community says tobacco has 17 ritual, religious, and medical roles in some tribal cultures.

What is South Dakota’s overall risk?

Heart disease has been the leading cause of death in South Dakota for the past decade, according to the DOH.

Preliminary South Dakota mortality rates are through November 2022. It’s the latest available. The DOH said the data reflected the deaths he reported to the ministry as of Jan. 28.

From January to November 2022, 1,653 residents died of heart disease. Cancer was his second leading cause of death with 1,521. COVID-19 was his third in 425 deaths.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in South Dakota, which had the 22nd lowest cardiovascular disease mortality rate in the nation in 2017. According to the American Heart Association. of CDC in 2020South Dakota ranked 20th with a death rate of 1,820 per 100,000 people.

DOH collaborators said men (6%0) were more likely than women (3%) to have heart disease and have a heart attack, based on 2020 data.

Factors that increase risk are that 54% did not meet physical activity guidelines in 2019, 33% of state residents are obese, and 18% smoke.