Covid-19: Wild plant extracts show potential to reduce viral infectivity.all you need to know

Extracts from two common wild plants may reduce the ability of the Covid-19 virus to infect cells, a new study reveals. Flowers and rhizomes of Wasishida.

This was the first large-scale screening of plant extracts for efficacy against the Covid virus. The results were published in Scientific Reports.

During laboratory dish testing, researchers found that extracts from both plants blocked SARS-CoV-2 from entering human cells. Self-medication is unsafe and potentially dangerous, especially since eagle fern is known to be toxic.

The study’s senior author, Cassandra Quabe, Associate Professor of Dermatology and Human Health Research Center at Emory College of Medicine, said: Identifying, isolating and scaling up molecules from extracts that have demonstrated activity against viruses. “

“Once we isolate the active ingredient, we plan to further test it for its safety and long-term potential as a drug against Covid-19,” she added.

Both tall goldenrod and eagle fern plant species are native to North America and are known for their traditional medicinal use by Native Americans. Additional experiments showed that the protective power of the plant extract works across his four variants of SARS-CoV-2 (alpha, theta, delta and gamma).

Quave is an ethnobotanist who studies how traditional people used plants as medicines and identifies promising new candidates for modern medicine.

“Our results lay the groundwork for the future use of natural product libraries to find new tools and treatments for infectious diseases,” she said.

The researchers’ next step is to determine the exact mechanism that enables the two plant extracts to block binding to the ACE2 protein. This study demonstrates the potential of using natural product libraries to find new tools or treatments against infectious diseases.

