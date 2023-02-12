Epilepsy Speaks of Discrimination, Hesitation and Lack of Facilities





Patients and caregivers want more NGOs and state governments to take steps to establish rehabilitation and treatment centers. | | Photo credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This year, International Epilepsy Day was celebrated on Monday, with the theme of ‘Facing Stigma’, with patients and caregivers in the city saying the lack of awareness about the disease has led to stigma. Caregivers of the elderly also lament the lack of rehabilitation and care centers for patients in the city. Patients say the neurological condition, which can affect people of all ages, is often confused with seizures and mental health problems and still doesn’t get the proper attention. Kambam Chakrapani Janardhan, 60, was diagnosed with hydrothermal epilepsy around the age of eight and faced discrimination ever since. “My friends and cousins ​​wouldn’t hang out with me, and some people around me tagged me as a crazy guy. I realized that living life to the fullest was the best answer, so I started developing other skills such as mimicry, acting, sculpting, and painting, and people began to notice my skills. I’ve been on drugs for 20 years, but fighting with society was a bigger challenge than my illness. Krishna Bhaskar, who now runs a human resources consultancy in the city, was diagnosed with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy when he was in high school. She has come a long way since she never went public about her condition. She now organizes events where she gives sick people a chance to come out openly and seek help and get information. “People with epilepsy should be able to talk about it without being shy, just like they talk about diabetes or heart disease, because it’s also invisible. But it’s a reality,” Bhaskar said. rice field. “Epilepsy is often misunderstood, especially in India, where people confuse it with seizures and a mental health condition, and consider people with epilepsy to be less capable. There is not much information given, children or the person being taught about how to help people with epilepsy. Even medical insurance does not directly cover epilepsy,” she added. rice field. A. Chandrashekhar, 72, and his wife, 65, are the daily caregivers of their 43-year-old autistic and intellectually disabled son who has epilepsy. Their son’s epileptic episode began as early as 4 months of age. “Society’s vision of such children is just different. There were very few doctors advising us on caregiving, and there was not much information available to us. We visited many rehabilitation centers. But I was not satisfied with the quality of care.The state needs more well-equipped centers,” he said. He wanted more NGOs and state governments to take steps to establish rehabilitation and treatment centers for people with conditions like Son’s.

