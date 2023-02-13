



STATEN ISLAND, NY — Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase your risk of developing depression and anxiety, two new studies have found. Published in the JAMA network of scientific journals, the study, which included more than 9 million people in total, found that even low levels of several air pollutants reduced the incidence of depression and anxiety in older adults. was found to be associated with a diagnosis of late-onset depression. The findings support a growing body of research closely linking poor air quality with serious consequences such as: premature death and cardiovascular disease – effect place an undue burden on low-income people in the United States. one study Using data from the UK Biobank, an ongoing health study, we examined the association between pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, nitric oxide and particulate matter and depression and anxiety in approximately 390,000 people over an 11-year period. evaluated in groups. The study found that people with the highest air pollution scores had a 16% higher risk of depression and an 11% higher risk of anxiety compared to those in the lowest quartile. “Study results suggest that estimates of long-term exposure to multiple air pollutants are associated with increased risk of depression and anxiety,” the researchers wrote. Reducing co-exposure to pollutants may reduce the disease burden of depression and anxiety.” The second study surveyed nearly 9 million people with insurance through Medicare and later uncovered more than 1.52 million depression diagnoses. This study is believed to be the first national study to link long-term exposure to air pollution with depression in later life. The research team tracked three pollutants—particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, and ozone—and correlated exposures based on zip code data. Pollutants such as PM2.5 and ozone are a major contributor to poor air quality across Staten Island, exacerbating the underlying lung conditions threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Advance/SILive.com previously reported. All three contaminants, even at low levels, were associated with higher diagnostic levels of depression after age 64. “In this study, we observed that socioeconomically disadvantaged people were at a much higher risk of developing depression in later life,” the researchers wrote. “They are simultaneously exposed to both social stress and adverse environmental conditions such as air pollution.” The majority of participants in this study were Caucasian, limiting the researchers ability to understand whether the results were present across racial demographics. Researchers say the findings highlight the need to address the underlying factors that lead to serious health hazards in older people. “Although depression is less common in older people than in younger people, it can have serious consequences, including cognitive impairment, comorbid physical illness, and death,” the study’s authors wrote. “It is very important to study preventable risk factors for developing depression in older people to reduce the healthcare burden.”

