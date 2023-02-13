The COVID-19 vaccine has been demonstrated to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death when infected with SARS-CoV-2 containing the Omicron variant. Previous studies compared homologous vaccine schedules using the same vaccine product with heterologous vaccine schedules using different vaccine products. In such studies, humoral and Increased cell-mediated immunity has been reported. in those who received a homologous boost.

Such heterologous boosting was also observed to increase vaccine efficacy (VE) against infection among pharmacy-tested people and US veterans. However, information on severe her COVID-19 outcomes, especially in those who received his Ad26.COV2.S vaccine, was not available due to the small sample size of previous studies.

new research in the journal clinical infection Ad26.COV2.S vaccine followed by Ad26.COV2.S booster, Ad26.COV2.S vaccine followed by mRNA booster, relative vaccine efficacy in three different recipient cohorts ( We aimed to determine rVE). , and those who received two doses of mRNA vaccine followed by an mRNA booster.

study: Relative efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination plus a booster dose combination in 18.9 million vaccinated adults in the early stages of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron — United States, January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022

About research

This study included two patient-level datasets. It is pharmacy and medical claims data licensed from HealthVerity, Inc., a healthcare data technology company specializing in his COVID-19 vaccination data and privacy-preserving records received from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRPP). . Linkage (PPRL). HealthVerity, Inc., including pharmacy and medical claims for 217 million patients who encountered medical care related to COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccination from January 1, 2019 to May 31, 2022 Real-world data licensed from.

Individuals were included in two Ad26.COV2.S groups upon receiving an Ad26.COV2.S booster 60 days after the first dose. Individuals who received the mRNA vaccine 60 days after the first dose were included in the Ad26.COV2.S+mRNA group. Individuals were included in her three mRNA groups if they received an mRNA booster 120 days after the primary dose. Individuals who received the first dose of BNT162b2 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the second dose 17–42 days after the first dose, and the first dose of mRNA-1273 Moderna 24–42 days after the first dose and Individuals receiving a second dose are considered to have completed the first dose per guidelines.

Individuals under 18 years of age at the time of first dose of vaccine, of unknown age or sex, who are immunocompromised, and who received boosters before September 23, 2021 and after March 15, 2022, were excluded from the study. Excluded. If they received the Ad26.COV2.S booster, they were followed by two mRNA primes. Outcome identification was done through the Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) code of the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, U07.1. During the early Omicron period, several COVID-19 claims, COVID-19 outpatient claims, COVID-19 inpatient claims, COVID-19 emergency department (ED) claims, and inpatient results were evaluated. Claim with COVID-19 and his ICU admission code.

Investigation result

Results showed that a total of 18,912,378 adults were included in the study. Participants who received two doses of Ad26.COV2.S were observed to be slightly older than those who received these three mRNA doses or Ad26.COV2.S+mRNA doses. More than 80% of participants reported no underlying medical conditions related to her COVID-19, and more than 92% of participants had no record of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The incidence of all outcomes was highest in participants who received two doses of Ad26.COV2.S. However, participants who received the mRNA booster were observed to have higher vaccine efficacy for all outcomes, although efficacy was not significantly different for the three mRNAs and the Ad26.COV2.S+ mRNA. The Ad26.COV2.S + mRNA dose and the three mRNA doses were significantly more effective than the two Ad26.COV2.S doses in adults aged 18–49, 50–64, and ≥65 years. Years observed to have higher rVE for the 3 worst outcomes. Comparisons between two mRNA doses and another cohort that received an Ad26.COV2.S booster resulted in three mild outcomes (ED claims due to COVID-19, outpatient claims due to COVID-19, and COVID-19). 19 voluntary claims) were reported to have a high incidence. 19) compared to other cohorts.

Therefore, the current study demonstrates the importance of PPRL in public health research. It suggested that the three mRNA and Ad26.COV2.S+mRNA dosing schedules provided greater protection against more outcomes than two Ad26.COV2.S dosing. Findings like these may help guide COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.

Limitations

The study is subject to several limitations. First, studies may contain misclassification of vaccination status. Second, this study did not include all possible outcomes. Third, the results of this study may not be generalizable to the entire population. Fourth, we were unable to assess absolute vaccine efficacy. Fifth, this study may be subject to bias. Sixth, no information on vaccination settings was available. Seventh, the PPRL technique may have false-positive associations between clinical data sources and vaccination. We did not specify. Finally, this study did not consider receiving a second booster or additional dose that could impact severe COVID-19.