Developing mucosal vaccines against respiratory viruses is challenging: research | Health





vaccination provide long-term protection against influenza, coronaviruses and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are less likely to develop. In a new review article in Cell Host & Microbe, researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Part of the NIH, (NIAID) investigates challenges and outlines approaches to improved vaccines. Anthony S. Fauci, MD, former NIAID Director, is an author along with Jeffery K. Taubenberger, MD, PhD, and David M. Morens, MD. Unlike the respiratory viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella, vaccination and recovery from illness offer decades of protection against future infections, whereas influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 , and “cold” coronaviruses are responsible for repeated reinfections. These include a very short latency period, rapid host-to-host transmission, and replication in the nasal mucosa rather than systemically. This last feature, non-systemic replication, means that these viruses do not maximally stimulate adaptive immune responses. The adaptive immune response usually takes over a week. The next generation of improved vaccines against mucosally replicating viruses will require a better understanding of several aspects, the authors say. For example, we need to learn more about the interactions between influenza viruses, coronaviruses, RSV, and components of the immune response that act predominantly or exclusively in the upper respiratory system. Over time, these interactions evolved leading to ‘immune tolerance’. In this tolerance, the human host tolerates temporary, limited infection by the virus, which is generally non-lethal and avoids the devastating consequences of full-scale immune system attack. . The authors note that, where possible, mucosal immunity appears to be the optimal route of vaccination against the virus of interest. However, developing useful mucosal vaccines requires filling important knowledge gaps, such as finding the ideal vaccine formulation. Determining dosage, frequency and timing; Developing techniques to overcome immune tolerance. The NIAID authors tell fellow researchers to “think outside the box” and move toward a vaccine that could derive lasting protection against these viruses that have a considerable impact on public health. I urge you to do so. They noted that “many researchers … are working to fundamentally rethink all past assumptions and approaches to prevent important respiratory viral diseases and find bold new avenues.” Excited and energized. Follow more stories at Facebook & twitter This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes. Only changed the heading.

