Be kind to your brain: learn an instrument







Photography | Jefferson Santos

Learning to play an instrument has physical and social benefits, according to medical researchers. Charlotte-based Arts+ enrolls adults of all skill levels (or those with no skills at all) for private music lessons for $31 per session.





Growing up doesn’t mean giving up creativity. Arts+ offers private music lessons for adults including strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion and keyboards. Not only is it a chance to learn a new instrument or own a familiar one, but it’s also a chance to inspire creativity and have a positive impact on brain health. “The most common reason for adult students to pick up an instrument is ‘I used to play when I was a kid and I wish I hadn’t stopped’ or ‘I used to enjoy playing, but it’s too late to play an instrument. ‘No,’ or ‘I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I figured out why not,’ said Arts+ instructor Drew Skinner. Private lessons start at $31 per session. Arts+ offers a variety of formats of individual and group music lessons that can be customized by location, schedule, style, instrument and musical genre. Students are required to provide their own instruments. For more information and to sign up, please visit artsplus.org.

According to the University of Pennsylvania, playing an instrument as an adult is a way to engage for physical and mental benefit. , which also focuses on upcoming events. When linked with sensory and emotional connectivity, it gives the brain a full workout. Skinner, who has been with the Arts+ program since 2018, said: It will definitely improve your patience and self-discipline and relieve stress. “ Guitar, bass, piano, drums and ukulele are the most popular choices for adult musicians on Arts+, but the instruments are by no means limited. “Harp, cello, violin, flute, clarinet, trumpet, trombone,” said Skinner, who first played the piano at age five. “Mastering an instrument as an adult is liberating and empowering,” said Skinner, who played brass and strings in college before touring with a band as a guitarist. “You are doing something that only you can do. Not everyone plays an instrument exactly the same. It’s like a crystal of a variety of timbres, vibratos, dynamics phrasing and attack.It helps you get creative and improves your reaction time and brain health.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecharlottepost.com/news/2023/02/12/health/be-good-to-your-brain-learn-a-music-instrument/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos