If Night Sweats Are Not Menopausal

When Ann Ramirez Duda felt so exhausted and short of breath that she couldn’t keep up with her job teaching gymnastics, she thought it might be an asthma attack or the stress of caring for her dying father. At night she thought she was menopausal when she woke up drenched in sweat.

“I woke up feeling hot and out of breath,” recalls Duda. “I was describing it as a wave of warmth coming.”

However, Duda was not immediately seen by a doctor. “I was this super person in fitness at 48, doing handstands, cartwheels, riding high beams and teaching people how to do backflips,” says the now 53-year-old. says Duda.

One day, one of the gymnast’s parents noticed that Duda was having trouble keeping up with the students and recommended that he see a doctor.Doctor’s decision: what she thought might be menopause was actually menopause congestive heart failureAnd she needed a heart transplant.

“It turned my life inside out, flipped on a dime,” says Duda.

women don’t know the risks

Nearly half of women in the United States are unaware that heart disease is the number one killer of women. study at Journal of the American College of CardiologyThe study found that less than half of women would tell someone if they felt something was wrong with their heart, and only about a third of them went to see a doctor. I understand too.

“We know that postmenopausal women have an increased incidence of all types of heart disease, including heart failure,” she said. Mary Jane Minkin, MDClinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Yale Medical School, New Haven, Connecticut.

Approximately 6.2 million American adults have heart failure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about half of those who develop this condition die within 5 years of diagnosis. Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to supply vital organs.

An estimated 1.3 million American women go through menopause each year, according to the WHO. National Institutes of Health (NIH)It occurs when a woman stops menstruating due to decreased production of the sex hormone estrogen and has not menstruated for at least 12 months.

Although menopause does not directly cause heart failure, it does reduce some of the body changes associated with heart failure. estrogen level Increased risk after menopause cardiovascular diseaseincluding heart failure, say Joanne Pinkerton, M.D.She is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and director of the Midlife Health Center at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The main risk factors for heart failure in menopausal women are:

being overweight or obese

high blood pressure

elevated blood sugar

high cholesterol

Hormonal changes during menopause increase the likelihood of developing all of these risk factors.

Studies Show Postmenopausal Cardiac Risk

In particular, the timing of menopause and where a woman stores fat in her body may play a major role in the risk of postmenopausal heart failure. A study published in 2022 in American Heart Association JournalResearchers followed about 4,500 postmenopausal women for about 16 years, during which about 900 developed heart failure. For a woman aged 55 or older who had a late-than-normal menopause, for every 6 unit increase in her BMI (BMI) doubled the risk of heart failure, and each 6-inch increase in waist circumference tripled the risk of heart failure.

Premature menopause before age 45 may also be a risk factor for heart failure, according to a study of approximately 5,600 postmenopausal women. Published in 2016 in American Heart Association Journal. Conventional post-accounting risk factors for heart failure hypertension, obesity, etc. hyperglycemiaThe study found that women who had menopause before age 45 were 32% more likely to develop heart failure than those who had menopause in their early 50s. Women who went through menopause late also had an increased risk of heart failure, although the increase in risk was small, 12%.

another Studies published in 2021 ESC heart failureexamined data from approximately 29,000 menopausal women. Half of them reported symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, and the other half did not. We determined whether the severity of symptoms influenced the risk of heart failure. It wasn’t. However, women in both groups had a significantly higher risk of heart failure if she had five or more cardiovascular disease risk factors, including obesity, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and older age.

know the numbers

After menopause American Heart Association (AHA) Women are encouraged to have regular heart check-ups, including checking cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, waist circumference, and BMI.

“Menopause is the perfect time for women to get tested, learn their ‘numbers’, assess and improve their lifestyle, and reduce their risk by following exercise and a healthy diet. heart disease risksays Dr. Pinkerton.

Seeing a doctor for regular checkups and heart health checks is important at any age. But as women get older, these regular tests can also help prevent misinterpreting some common signs of heart failure. menopausal symptomssay Dr. Yamnia Cortez, Assistant Professor of Nursing at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. These overlapping symptoms include:

Malaise This is common during menopause due to hormonal changes and sleep disturbances, says Dr. Cortez. Many heart failure patients feel tired during daily activities because less oxygen and blood reaches their muscles. .

This is common during menopause due to hormonal changes and sleep disturbances, says Dr. Cortez. Many heart failure patients feel tired during daily activities because less oxygen and blood reaches their muscles. . weight gain Fluid retention can cause dramatic weight gain of up to 2-3 pounds per day in people with worsening heart failure, especially if they are undiagnosed and the condition is not managed. Weight gain is also common in women as they age and menopause, but it is usually very gradual.

Fluid retention can cause dramatic weight gain of up to 2-3 pounds per day in people with worsening heart failure, especially if they are undiagnosed and the condition is not managed. Weight gain is also common in women as they age and menopause, but it is usually very gradual. amnesia Reduced blood flow and oxygen to the brain in people with heart failure can cause cognitive problems, including memory changes, says Cortés. Conditions such as night sweats, sleep disturbances, and depression can also cause cognitive problems.

How are your night sweats?

Night sweats, or hot flashes as they’re called during the day, are the most common menopausal symptom, affecting three out of four women, according to the New York Times. johns hopkins medicineIn addition to hot skin, these episodes can cause rapid increases in heart rate, sweating, dizziness and heart palpitations.

If these symptoms are due to menopause and not heart disease or other medical problems, they usually occur both during the day and at night, he says. Chrisandra Schfert, M.D.Associate Director of the Women’s Health Research Center at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

As Duda explained, sweating only at night is not common in menopause, so it’s worth talking to your doctor to see if there are other causes, Dr. Schfeldt says. One nocturnal ailment, shortness of breath, isn’t a symptom of menopause, Shufelt said.

“If they’re not complaining about hot flashes during the day either, just night sweats, ask more questions,” says Shufelt. difficulty breathing It’s something to think about and think about what else you can think of other than menopause. ”

Luckily, she was seen by a doctor just in time.right after her first Diagnosis of heart failureshe was having trouble getting out of bed, vomit Constantly losing weight and often too weak to leave the house. When she went to the hospital to be evaluated for a transplant, she was so ill that the evaluation was rushed. I later received my heart.

Today, Duda is a volunteer with the American Heart Association. go red for women The Real Women Initiative works to raise awareness about the risks of heart disease and what women can do to prevent it. “As women, we excuse things,” says Duda. “We tend to relax because we don’t take the time to look at the signals in front of us.”