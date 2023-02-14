Eating table debris and raw food can help protect your dog from stomach problems.smart news





Most pet parents know how hard it is to resist the begging look of a puppy begging for a taste of their human family’s dinner. suggests that puppy eyes In fact, it may help protect young dogs from stomach problems once they become adults. Puppies who ate table scraps, as well as human meal leftovers and raw food, experienced fewer gastrointestinal problems. in later years compared to those who ate dry dog ​​food, according to a new study published last week in the journal scientific reportIn addition to the kibble, the survey results are also linked rawhide— or dog chews made from dried animal skins — have stomach problems. “Commercial dog food is presented as providing a complete, balanced diet, and gives the impression that it is very difficult for owners to prepare something this good,” said the co-authors of the study. I’m here. Anna Heelm-Björkmanna veterinarian at the University of Helsinki, Finland, to London TimesRhys Blakely. “But what we’re showing is that variety matters. No one will feed their kids the same food for 12 years. Veterinarians have long been puzzled by what is known as canine health problems. chronic enteropathyor gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea, vomiting, gas, loss of appetite, nausea, and weight loss lasting at least three weeks. , wondered if what dogs ate during puppyhood and adolescence has something to do with gut health in adults. To answer this question, they analyzed survey data from over 7,000 dog owners in Finland between 2009 and 2019. Known as the DogRisk Food Frequency Questionnaire, the study asked pet owners to share what they were feeding their dogs and gastrointestinal symptoms. they observed. Overall, 22% of puppy parents and 18% of adolescent dog owners reported gastrointestinal symptoms in their pets, with an average age of onset of about 1.5 years. This data suggests that puppies fed an unprocessed meat-based diet, including raw red meat, offal, fish, eggs, tripe, bone, cartilage, vegetables and berries, are more likely to develop gastrointestinal problems later on. is 22% lower. Those who ate mostly dry kibble. Similarly, puppies who ate leftovers of human food were 23% less likely to develop chronic bowel disease in adulthood. Researchers also looked at the association between individual foods and gut health. Puppies that ate rawhide were 117% more likely to develop stomach problems in adulthood, while puppies that ate berries were 29% less likely to develop stomach problems. were 33% less likely to develop The findings are merely a correlation and do not indicate that a puppy’s diet has a positive or negative effect on subsequent gut health. One possible reason is that dog food is high in carbohydrates. “It may have the same effect as eating regular sugar – it causes mild inflammation,” says Heerm Björkmann. new scientist‘s Jason Arunn Murugesu. However, pet parents should proceed with caution before completely switching their puppy’s diet. increase. “Modern dog breeds are more susceptible to bacterial diseases when fed uncooked food, especially puppies, whose immune systems are not yet fully developed.” Veterinarians.org Those not involved in the research United States of America todayis Mike Snyder. Based on this, Other research, Hielm-Björkman recommends a ratio of 20% raw to 80% dry dog ​​food. She also suggests introducing new foods slowly, as it can take about three weeks for a puppy’s gut microbiome to adapt. Recommended videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/eating-table-scraps-and-raw-food-may-help-protect-dogs-against-stomach-issues-180981634/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos