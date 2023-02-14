Breast Cancer Drug Trial Inspires Hope for Disease-Free Survival





Every day, nine women in Aotearoa are diagnosed with breast cancer.photo/courtesy

A new drug trial conducted by the Hamilton-based Breast Cancer Research Trust raises hope for disease-free survival for breast cancer patients. The trial (named MonarchE) used the antineoplastic drug abemaciclib in combination with endocrine therapy and found a 4-year survival rate of 85.8% compared with survival with endocrine therapy alone. The rate was 79.4%. The results also showed that the addition of abemaciclib significantly reduced the likelihood of high-risk breast cancer recurrence and progression. Breast Cancer Research Trust spokesperson and senior research nurse, Jenny Scarlett, coordinated the trial and said the results were significant. advertisement Advertise on NZME. “In New Zealand, 10 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day. These results bring hope to the thousands of women living with breast cancer locally and around the world,” says Scarlett. “Working with breast cancer patients doesn’t always bring good news to share. But these results are a hopeful light that future outcomes for breast cancer survivors continue to get brighter and brighter.” ” Jenny Scarlett, spokesperson and senior research nurse for the Breast Cancer Research Trust.photo/courtesy Approximately 5640 patients from 38 countries participated in the four-year trial. They all completed study treatment, but further follow-up is needed to see if survival can be further improved. Scarlett said: Results like this equate to more time these women can spend with their loved ones, and for the participants I spoke with, this means the world. advertisement Advertise on NZME. One of the study participants was Kathy, a Rotorua-based nurse who was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2017. “I didn’t know because it felt so good… I really didn’t believe it was true,” says Kathy. Kathy, a MonarchE trial participant.photo/courtesy After a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and five weeks of radiation therapy, a registrar at her oncology clinic told her about the MonarchE trial. “After all the treatments, I felt like I was almost done. I was incredibly exhausted and unsure if I had the confidence to go ahead with the trial.” Then her focus shifted. “I realized that this opportunity could help me and other women who suffer from this terrible disease,” says Kathy. Kathy and the other trial participants will continue to have tests every six months over the next 10 years to monitor the drug’s effectiveness over time. There were 5637 patients enrolled in the MonarchE trial.photo/courtesy The aim of the MonarchE trial was to investigate whether the combination of abemaciclib and standard adjuvant endocrine therapy improves outcomes in participants with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative, high-risk early-stage breast cancer. The New Zealand centers for this trial were located in hospitals in Auckland City, Waikato and Palmerston North. Learn more about the MonarchE study results and the Breast Cancer Research Trust’s work here Breastcancerresearch.org.nz.

