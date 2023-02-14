



Watch time: 3 minutes “We’re working through the nuances of what exactly these workflows look like. For example, in this particular study, we’re trying to answer: Is it about getting there as quickly as possible? , or are there additional steps required to determine how to optimize patient care?” The past decade has witnessed a significant expansion of mobile stroke units (MSUs), specialized ambulances with personnel, equipment, and imaging capabilities for diagnosing and treating acute stroke in the prehospital setting. Several notable studies, such as B_PROUD (NCT03931616) and BEST-MSU (NCT02190500), show safer treatment and improved functional outcomes in stroke patients compared to conventional emergency care with MSU is shown. As MSU becomes more widely implemented, clinicians continue to learn the nuances of care and which patients seek the best results. and 2023 International Stroke Congress (ISC)held February 8-10 in Dallas, Texas, Shazam Hussain, MD, FRCP, FAHA, aimed to explain whether direct transfer to an angiography suite is more beneficial than an additional imaging-first experience for those with suspected acute large vessel occlusion. Although the literature indicates that shortening the time to recanalization from the last well-known state is associated with improved functional outcomes and reduced mortality in ischemic stroke, Hussain Findings from their study demonstrated increased recanalization success and mortality in those who went directly to angiography from an MSU. The researchers noted that since only head scans are available for MSU, additional information from in-hospital scans may provide other information that could influence patient selection for the procedure. I noticed one thing.in an interview with neurology live®Hussain, Director at the Cleveland Clinic The Cerebrovascular Center provided a perspective on the advantages and disadvantages of moving directly to angiography and on the research being done in the field. Additionally, he discussed some of the notable data points from the study, including how this adds another layer of treatment optimization. click here Find out more about ISC 2023 here. References

1. Martucci M, Toth G, Buletko A, Khawaja Z, Russman AN, Hussain MS. Mobile Stroke Units: Straight to Angio or Stopping? Presentation Location: International Stroke Conference 2023. February 8-10. Dallas, Texas. Abstract WMP85

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.neurologylive.com/view/advantages-directly-transferring-stroke-treatment-angiography-shazam-hussain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos