Health
Mississippi sees 900% increase in babies born with syphilis
Mississippi leads the nation in syphilis cases, resulting in a tragic rise in newborns at risk of dying from the disease statewide.
Mississippi saw more than a 900% increase in babies born with syphilis (a sexually transmitted disease that spreads to babies during pregnancy) in the six years to 2021. Syphilis can cause miscarriage or death. Children born with this condition can have serious malformations and lifelong complications.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported preliminary data that 2,677 babies nationwide will be born with congenital syphilis in 2021. This was the highest number reported in a single year since 1994. The number of cases he has steadily increased since 2013.
“This is absolutely alarming and shocking,” said former state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Dobbs currently heads the Department of Population Health at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He and other key health officials in the state are trying to warn his parents and colleagues about the growing problem.
Anita Henderson, Ph.D., pediatrician at Hattiesburg Pediatric Clinic, said: “Now every month, sometimes every week, we see babies who test positive from mothers who have had partial or no treatment.”
Syphilis is effectively treated with penicillin. Despite simple treatments, people in Mississippi continue to fall ill, with dire consequences.
In 2016, eight babies were born in Mississippi and were hospitalized with syphilis. That number will reach his 106 in 2021, according to data Dobbs shared based on health department and hospital discharge numbers. Infant syphilis cases are increasing nationally, but the rate of increase in Mississippi is almost five times the national average.
“The numbers are bad, and they’re only going to get worse,” said Dr. Charlotte Hobbs, professor of pediatric infectious diseases and microbiology at UMMC.
Mississippi is tied with Nevada for the highest rate Total cases of syphilis per 100,000 population.
Syphilis screening during pregnancy is required by law in most states, but Mississippi is one of six states that are notWithout mandatory screening, some mothers are shocked to learn they have the disease.
State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a statement that the health department was investigating the possibility of regulation mandating syphilis testing during pregnancy.
“The message isn’t always clear, but syphilis can kill your baby, and it can kill you.
Henderson said a lack of STI education is the main cause. People with syphilis may not realize that one treatment is not enough to eradicate the infection and multiple treatments are needed. No, but my partner did not receive treatment and was reinfected.
“I think they would be surprised to know that syphilis can cause problems in babies,” Henderson said. It’s not what people think about the cause of death, but we’ve lost several babies and many others are suffering from long-term problems.”
According to Dobbs, poor women, typically women of color, especially struggle to access prenatal health care. Nearly 71 percent of her babies born in Mississippi in 2021 and hospitalized with syphilis were black, according to data provided by Dobbs. This is another example for states. It’s ringing alarm bells about medical disparities in treating the black population of Mississippi.
Transportation is a big barrier. OB-GYN offices can be far from rural areas of the state, and county clinics are dealing with significant shortages of nursing and staff. County clinics may offer free syphilis screenings, but nine have closed in the last few years, and many more have reduced hours.
“We don’t have a comprehensive support network for women to access prenatal care,” says Dobbs.
He thinks that’s the biggest barrier. Another is how difficult it is to expect mothers and parents in general to access health care, especially under Medicaid. We ask that the scope include presumption of eligibility during pregnancy. A House bill to speed up access to care for low-income pregnant mothers has already fallen out of parliament.
It is not uncommon for expectant mothers to wait more than a month after discovering that they are pregnant before they are approved by public health insurance. Its public health insurance covers about 65% of pregnancies in the state.
Doctors’ offices often don’t see pregnant patients until they have their coverage cards in hand. This may mean that penicillin treatment is not taken during the first trimester of pregnancy when results are most favorable.
Penicillin treatment is relatively simple but expensive. Clinics often don’t want to bear the cost without a guarantee that they will be reimbursed.
“Women of childbearing age should have regular health care to ensure adequate family resources,” said Dobb. They should be empowered to give birth on time.”
But in Mississippi, that access is often not easy. Dobbs said the syphilis outbreak reflected the depletion of resources in the Ministry of Health.
“If you don’t have anyone in your health department, you can’t get tested or treated,” Dobbs said. bottom.”
Now in Mississippi, more and more children are living with the effects.
