Why is there a 900% increase in congenital syphilis cases in Mississippi?
- Cases of congenital syphilis have tripled in recent years.
- The disease occurs when a mother with syphilis passes the bacteria to her baby during pregnancy.
- Congenital syphilis is caused by a bacterium called Treponema pallium. This bacterium can be passed from a pregnant person to a baby even if the parent is receiving treatment.
Mississippi recently reported a 900% increase in cases. NBC News.
many other states, including California, Minnesotaand new mexicoreporting a similarly striking increase.
The disease occurs when a mother with syphilis passes the bacteria to her baby during pregnancy.
Also, while many mothers and babies are asymptomatic, some develop serious health problems, including deformed bones, severe anemia, and brain and nerve problems.
“The increase in cases in the United States over the past several years indicates a failure to identify and treat syphilis cases in pregnant women, which is what routine prenatal care does. These cases also reflect a general increase in syphilis more generally,” said Dr. Amesh AdaljaFIDSA, a senior researcher and infectious disease expert at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University, told Healthline.
Congenital syphilis is caused by a bacterium called Treponema pallium. This bacterium can be passed from a pregnant person to a baby even if the parent is receiving treatment.
“Increase in congenital syphilis [in the USA] It reflects the reality of the country’s syphilis epidemic and the trend of increasing syphilis infections among female and male sex partners. ”
Symptoms of syphilis include pain, rash, fever, weight loss, muscle aches, and fatigue.
Without treatment, syphilis can reach a symptomless latent stage, but the disease is still present.
Rarely, people can develop tertiary syphilis, which affects the heart, blood vessels, and brain. This stage can occur 10 to 30 years after the disease first appeared. Damage to internal organs can be fatal.
Untreated syphilis can cause major problems in other organs such as the brain, eyes, and nervous system.
The disease can be effectively treated with antibiotics.
Infectious disease experts believe the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the incidence of congenital syphilis.
Many delayed routine medical services such as screening for sexually transmitted diseases.
“The easiest way for people to spread STDs is if they don’t know they have it. Casey PintoPhD, MPH, NP-C, Assistant Professor of Public Health Sciences, Penn State Medical College, Hershey Said in a press release. “Failure to detect asymptomatic cases could have negative consequences for years to come.”
Pinto was part of the team that published the study 2021 They found a 63% reduction in STI screening for men and a 59% reduction for women in the early months of the pandemic.
“The decline in interest in other infectious diseases has led to an increase in cases. Dawn SokolA pediatric infectious disease specialist at Ochsner Hospital for Children said:
Research also suggests that reduced funding for sexual health services has contributed to the increase in cases.
Their findings show that the majority of women with syphilis experience social determinants of health (SDOH), such as being homeless or not having health insurance, and lack access to health care. It was not easily accessible.
a learn from indiana Similarly, we found that use of substances like SDOH and imprisonment contributed to cases of congenital syphilis.
Sexually transmitted infections, including chlamydia and gonorrhea, as well as syphilis, have increased significantly over the past decade.
Congenital syphilis is easily detected and treated, but without public health services, the infection may go undetected and untreated.
Pregnant women with syphilis are at risk of serious complications, including miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, and an increased risk of infant death in the immediate postnatal period.
Infants born with congenital syphilis can face a variety of health problems, according to the CDC.
This includes anemia, meningitis, jaundice, deformed bones, severe anemia, enlarged liver and spleen.
“The timing and follow-up of maternal infection are important in determining the risk to the newborn,” Sokol said.
All mothers are screened for syphilis during pregnancy. If they test positive, the baby will be tested as well.
“Other symptoms include an enlarged liver or spleen, enlarged lymph nodes, runny nose, and jaundice,” says Dr. Sokol.
The California Department of Public Health recommends that pregnant women be screened twice during pregnancy and once during labor to make sure they are free of syphilis.
Babies diagnosed with congenital syphilis should undergo laboratory studies to see how the disease has affected their health.
Treatment options include a single injection of penicillin or 10 courses of IV therapy, Sokol said.
In some cases, the damage can be permanent, says Adalja.
Exercise is the only way to prevent congenital syphilis
Cases of congenital syphilis (a disease that occurs when a mother passes syphilis to her baby) have tripled in recent years.
Health experts believe a lack of public health measures has contributed to the increased incidence of congenital syphilis. Reduced funding for sexual health services, coupled with delays in health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, has accelerated the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.
