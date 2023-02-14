Health
Long COVID or functional neuropathy?
A systematic review showed that the hypothesis that prolonged COVID may be associated with functional neuropathy (FND) remains untested.
Across 102 long COVID studies, the neurological symptoms were poorly characterized to support or refute a diagnosis of FND, reported Tiago Teodoro, MD, of St George’s Hospital, London, and colleagues.
Given the nature of the disorder, some FND patients may be inappropriately identified as long-term COVID patients, delaying diagnosis and treatment and potentially affecting prognosis, researchers say. writes. European Journal of Neurology.
“We are still struck by the similarities between some symptoms of long-term COVID and the impairments caused by acute illness,” Teodoro said. MedPage Today.
“Our systematic review shows that some people labeled as having long-lasting COVID may actually be experiencing a form of functional neuropathy. However, it has been largely overlooked in the medical literature.
“While this is a major problem in understanding COVID for the long haul, it is a condition that has specific diagnostic criteria and effective treatments available, so it is primarily a major problem for patient management.
What is FND? Abnormal brain signals No significant structural damage to the brain.Occurs in estimation 4-12 per 100,000 people per year.
“These are common neurological conditions caused by malfunctioning of the brain, but not directly related to structural damage,” Teodoro said.
“We have seen many patients develop functional neurological symptoms following acute events such as injuries, invasive medical procedures, and infections,” he said.
“Though these factors do not directly cause functional neurological symptoms, they are best understood as triggers that cause this condition in people with pre-existing predispositions.” medical symptoms may persist.”
The analysis by Teodoro and co-authors “seems well done, which is not surprising given that the author is a well-known and respected scholar,” said Emeritus Research Fellow at the National Institute of said Mark Hallett, M.D., former chief of medical neurology. He is a Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) physician and was not involved in this study.
“Their main conclusion is how often functional neuropathy occurs in long-term COVID, largely because the data have not been collected in sufficient detail and the diagnosis has not been generally considered. We don’t know if it will play a role,” Hallett said. MedPage Today.
“However, some long-standing COVID patients likely have FND or FND with other medical conditions,” he noted.
“The most important issue is that FND requires its own treatment, and such treatment may be successful,” Hallett said. , that the diagnosis can be made on the basis of positive features, and that proper treatment, as always, depends on making the correct diagnosis.”
Diagnosis of functional neurological symptoms is positive and not just based on ruling out other conditions, Teodoro and co-authors emphasized. This means that symptoms are often intermittent and fluctuate in severity,” they wrote.
Teodoro and colleagues reviewed 102 studies spanning 412,726 people infected with COVID-19. Of these, 31 studies recruited participants who had had COVID for a long time (11,860 patients). The remaining studies examined acute COVID patients who were screened for long-lasting acute symptoms of COVID.
Overall, 51 studies were prospective, 33 cross-sectional and 12 retrospective. Eighteen included a control group. Most (89 studies) long defined her COVID as symptoms lasting more than her four weeks.
Most studies had a mean or median age of 40 to 59 years and a similar proportion of male and female participants.
The most consistently reported neurological symptoms were cognitive impairment, headache, pain, dizziness, fatigue, sleep-related symptoms, aging or anosmia.
“Overall, we found no evidence that any author systematically searched for positive features of FND,” write Teodoro and colleagues. “Exceptions were his three studies that explained temporal discrepancies.”
“In addition, only 13 studies specifically focused on long COVID after mild infection, where confounding effects from the general effects of severe illness are mitigated,” they added.
“Increasing numbers FND case report caused by COVID-19 infection (and vaccination),” Teodoro and co-authors noted. ”
Researchers and clinicians need to be cognizant of the complexity and heterogeneity of mechanisms underlying COVID symptoms over time, the researchers said.
“This includes ensuring that neuropsychiatric and functional explanations for symptoms are considered alongside other explanations. or incapacitating, or prejudices that are less “realistic” than more traditional biological explanations for symptoms. .
“Patients are also likely to have multiple diagnoses that describe multiple symptoms. This runs the risk of being masked using long COVID-like syndrome labels.” Without understanding, patients may not receive appropriate care and the development of new treatments and services may be delayed.”
Disclosure
There was no specific funding for this review.
The authors report no conflicts of interest.
Primary information
European Journal of Neurology
Source reference: Teodoro T, et al. Functional neuropathy in people with prolonged COVID: A systematic review. Eur J Neurol 2023; DOI: 10.1111/ene.15721.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/longcovid/103108
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Living in a cave house
- Long COVID or functional neuropathy?
- Why is there a 900% increase in congenital syphilis cases in Mississippi?
- Iain Anderson: Former Government LGBT+ business champion fails Labor
- Global risks for the EU natural gas market
- Adam Rosipal, Tori Orcutt named SEC Community Service Team – UK Athletics
- Men’s Swimming and Diving will host 2023 Patriot League Championships
- CU Denver Panel Discusses ChatGPT’s Role in Higher Education –
- Mississippi sees 900% increase in babies born with syphilis
- Shazam Hussain, MD, FRCP, FAHA
- Michigan, Rutgers, Northwestern Claim First Weekly Women’s Lacrosse Awards of 2023
- Paxlovid reduced hospitalizations and deaths during Omicron