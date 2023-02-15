Climate change may already be contributing to the spread of malaria





comment on this story comment As temperatures rise, many tropical species that were once confined to the warmest regions of the planet are expected to rise to higher altitudes and move away from the equator. It may already be happening in the dead malaria-carrying mosquitoes of one of the world’s most devastating diseases. Over 600,000 Year. A new study finds evidence that insects are making tiny wing flaps to new locations in Africa. Using data dating back to 1898, a team of researchers at Georgetown University found that the range limits of malaria mosquitoes moved toward the poles by an average of 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles) per year. . Mosquitoes also climbed hills, with the continent gaining an average of 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) of elevation each year during the same period, according to a paper published Tuesday in Biology Letters. Georgetown University biologist Colin Carlson, who led the paper, said more data was needed to draw a direct link between malaria mosquito prevalence and rising temperatures. “But what we can say is that many of these species are moving in directions and speeds that look like the effects of climate change,” he said. Floods, droughts and other disasters aren’t the only deadliest impacts of climate change. According to the UN’s top climate scientist, some of the worst consequences will come from disease. Few, if any, diseases have plagued humanity as seriously or as long as malaria.Pathogens are old and may be very old infected with dinosaursIt may be responsible for killing half of all people who have ever died in human history. according to one estimate. Effects of climate change on disease Mosquitoes are poikilotherms that work best in mild temperatures.Humans have warmed the planet since the industrial revolution 1 degree Celsius or higher on average. As climate change prepares to upend habitats and drive millions of plants and animals to new locations, pathogens are migrating too. reach the north in Canada. Mosquito infestations affect more than just humans.In Hawaii, native songbirds succumb In the bird type of malaria. Scientists expect mosquitoes to spread higher in the island’s mountains as temperatures rise, until the birds have nowhere to go. Carlson said the latest research in Africa has limitations. For example, his team drew conclusions based on a century of observations of mosquitoes by many researchers in Africa. Over the decades, mosquito hunters may have changed the way they search for insects in the wild. Nor did he and his colleagues directly relate malarial mosquito movement to temperature or investigate whether more people contract the disease as a result. I just looked at how it changed over time. “We have a lot of work to do,” Carlson said. Still, the early findings don’t bode well for the global fight against malaria. Today, governments and philanthropists spend billions of dollars each year on mosquito nets, insecticides and a drug called quinine to prevent infection and dull malaria and other symptoms. still short of international goals.

