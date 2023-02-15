What do we know about Marburg disease?





The World Health Organization has announced that Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first infection Marburg epidemic, after one sample tested positive. Nine deaths and 16 suspected cases are also associated with the outbreak. Previously, there were sporadic outbreaks of the virus Sub-Saharan Africaand is a rare case of travelers mostly returning from African countries. Currently, vaccines and antiviral therapy This hemorrhagic fever can cause severe illness and death. Here’s what the scientific community has learned so far about Marburg disease. taxonomy Marburg disease affects both humans and non-human primates and is caused by genetically unique animal-borne RNA viruses of the Filoviridae family (the same family as Ebolavirus). Case The first known human cases of Marburg disease were reported in 1967 in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany, and Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia), when laboratory workers handling African green monkeys imported from Uganda became ill. followed by several health care providers and family members. 31 in total, According to the CDC. Subsequent major outbreaks included 154 cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1998-2000 and 252 cases in Angola in 2004-2005. In addition, 15 cases occurred in Uganda in 2012. In 2008, a US traveler returned from Uganda and became ill four days later. He made a full recovery and was retrospectively diagnosed with Marburg disease. Before the outbreak in Equatorial Guinea, the most recent cases were a confirmed case in Guinea in August 2021 and two cases reported in Ghana in 2022. contagion; infection Marburg virus reservoir Rousettus aegyptiacus, african flying fox, sighted cave-dwelling bats found throughout Africa. Fruit bats show no signs of infection. It is currently unknown whether other species also host the virus. Marburg virus is transmitted directly to humans from fruit bats, via infected non-human primates who have handled bodily fluids, and from infected or deceased humans. The virus is spread by contact with blood and body fluids (urine, saliva, sweat, faeces, vomit, breast milk, amniotic fluid, and semen) through broken skin or mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth. Objects and surfaces contaminated by sick people are also infectious. incubation According to the CDC, Incubation period 2 to 21 days for Marburg disease. symptoms Symptoms of Marburg disease come on suddenly and include fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches. Around the fifth day of symptoms, a maculopapular rash, most prominent on the trunk, may occur. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, chest pain, sore throat, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Symptoms become increasingly severe and may include jaundice, inflammation of the pancreas, severe weight loss, delirium, shock, liver failure, heavy bleeding, and multiple organ failure. Many of the symptoms in Marburg mimic malaria, typhoid fever and other viral hemorrhagic fevers (such as Lassa and Ebola) that may be endemic in the region, especially when individual cases are seen. , is difficult to diagnose. lethality According to the CDC, lethality 23% to 90%. process There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat Marburg disease. supportive care It should be used in hospitals, including to balance a patient’s fluids and electrolytes, maintain oxygen status and blood pressure, replace lost blood and clotting factors, and treat complex infections. A range of potential therapies are being evaluated by the United States, including blood products, immunotherapies, drug therapies, and candidate vaccines with Phase I data. Marburg Virus Vaccine Consortium (Malvac). Ingrid Hine Staff writer for MedPage Today on Infectious Diseases. She has been a medical reporter for over ten years. follow Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

