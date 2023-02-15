Health
Organ donors and organ donors celebrate Valentine’s Day and breathe new life into it
Biloxi, Mississippi (WLOX) – This Valentine’s Day marks the one-year anniversary of the kidney transplant that changed the lives of both donors and recipients.
It was an act of selfless love by two women celebrating the gift of new life.
Organist Keith Alexander said, “I consider myself strong in faith, but there are events in your life that test your faith, and it tests mine.
Alexander was the picture of health until he was diagnosed with SLE lupus several years ago and then had end-stage kidney disease.
“The last time I did an interview, I was on a dialysis machine,” Alexander said. “I was doing home dialysis.”
This was her routine – four days a week – unpacking dialyzer packs and inserting them into the machine to keep her alive.
In the summer of 2021, WLOX sat down with Alexander and her daughter, who were desperately looking for a donor, to advertise their struggle for help through stickers on their vehicles.
“Sometimes I look at my daughter and she looks at me and I’m like, ‘Am I going to lose my mother? Is she going to attend my graduation or my wedding?” Alexander asked.
Now Alexander lives without a machine to keep him alive after Mary Mitchell answers the phone.
“First I saw a car with a sign saying there was a woman in need of a kidney, and I just thought I’d pray for her,” Mitchell said. “Apparently God took it very seriously and decided that I would give her her kidney. Two weeks later I watched her WLOX show to see what they were talking about. rice field.”
“Maybe the day after the interview or so, she called me and said, ‘I’m your guy. I’m one of them,'” Alexander said.
“Six months later, I gave her a kidney,” Mitchell said.
Two strangers connected by an inseparable bond, a kidney.
“A year ago today I was at Ochsner’s medical center,” Alexander said. “What she did was an expression of love. On her love day, love was given. Life was given.”
“I always knew to donate an organ,” Mitchell said. ‘I didn’t know I’d do it in my lifetime’
Alexander had 700 people ahead of her waiting for anonymous donors. Mitchell said the more people stepped up, the more lives she could save.
“A lot of people need to know that they can just say ‘I need a kidney’ and get off the list and move on,” Mitchell said. .”
“Show me some love,” said Alexander. “That’s what Valentine’s Day is all about. It’s about relationships, friends, and the love of Christ. It’s about giving life.”
Medical experts say the kidneys are needed more than any other organ. About 17 people die every day waiting for a transplant.
Registration as an organ donor is done through the state.
There are three ways to sign up:
- Sign up online now in your state. A driver’s license/ID number may be required to complete the form.
- Visit your state’s local automotive office.
- Sign up through the Health app on your iPhone.Your information is transmitted to the country’s computer system.
