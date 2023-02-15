



Researchers are using an approach called radiomics to predict future cardiac events, such as heart attacks, according to a study published in . Radiology, Journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Radiomics allows researchers to extract quantitative or measurable data from her CT images, revealing features of disease that are not visible in images alone. Coronary artery disease is associated with fatty deposits of plaque that build up inside the walls of arteries. Large, lipid-rich plaques are prone to rupture. Rupture of these plaques causes most heart attacks. However, it is difficult to predict which plaque will rupture. Researchers in China have developed a radiomics model that uses information from coronary CT angiography images to assess plaque vulnerability. They developed a model with her 299 patients. We then studied this approach in 708 patients with suspected coronary artery disease. This model enabled the detection of vulnerable plaques associated with an increased risk of major adverse cardiac events such as heart attack. At a median follow-up of 3 years, a high radioactive signature was independently associated with these events. The results of this study are encouraging and exciting. Radiomics provided a more accurate approach for detecting unstable plaques compared to the anatomical parameters of conventional coronary CT angiography. ”

Long Jiang Zhang, MD, Ph.D., Department of Radiology, Jinling Hospital, Nanjing University School of Medicine, Nanjing, China, Co-lead author Dr. Zhang said radiomics features could easily be added to clinical practice. Clinics can assess potentially vulnerable plaques and help stratify high-risk patients. “When radiomics analysis is incorporated into routine CT angiography workstations, vulnerable plaques can be automatically identified for review by clinicians,” said Dr. Zhang. “Radiomics therefore has the potential to significantly improve the accuracy and precision of high-risk plaque detection in routine clinical practice.” The researchers plan to build radiomics models from different scanner types and vendors. They are also planning a large multicenter study of 10,000 patients. “Supported by large observational studies and randomized controlled trials, radiomics approaches may help guide clinical decision-making and improve patient care in the future,” said Dr. Zhang. Stated. sauce: Radiological Society of North America Journal reference: Chen, Q. and others. (2023) Coronary CT angiography radiomics model for identifying vulnerable plaque and predicting cardiovascular events. Radiology. doi.org/10.1148/radiol.221693.

