Eye drops can prevent myopia in children





FEBRUARY 14, 2023 — Eye drops commonly used before eye exams may delay the onset of myopia in children, according to new research. Atropine infusion is used to relax the eye muscles and dilate the pupil. Using low concentrations can prevent nearsightedness or nearsightedness in children. Journal of the American Medical Association. About one-third of Americans are nearsighted. This proportion should increase to almost 60% within 30 years. wall street journal report. Severe myopia can lead to retinal detachment, glaucoma, and cataracts. “Myopia occurs when the eyeball lengthens and light entering the eye stops reaching the retina at the back of the eye,” the paper writes. “This leads to the need for eyeglasses or contact lenses that work by directing light back to the retina.” Nimesh Patel of Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the study, said atropine drops interfere with people’s ability to see nearby objects. He says it’s not known exactly how the drops block myopia. Researchers from Hong Kong examined 353 children aged 4 to 9. They gave him a placebo in one group, a low dose drop in another group and a high dose drop in a third group where he was given nightly for two years. Those who received higher doses had a lower incidence of myopia and less eyeball elongation. Researchers hope that delaying the onset of myopia, which progresses rapidly in young people, can reduce its severity in adulthood.

