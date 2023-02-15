USPSTF reaffirms recommendations for routine serological screening for genital herpes







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force still does not recommend serologic screening for genital herpes infection in asymptomatic adults. jam. D grade recommendations are Previous guidance of the Task Force in this area Further research focusing on test accuracy, predictive value, and management of asymptomatic genital herpes simplex virus (HSV) is needed.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force reaffirmed its recommendation for the use of serological screening for patients. genital herpes simplex virus (HSV) Further research on test accuracy and management of asymptomatic HSV is warranted in asymptomatic adults. Source: Adobe Stock.

Press Release, USPSTF Member james stevermerMD, MSPH, A professor of family and community medicine at the University of Missouri said the task force found that screening asymptomatic individuals for HSV “does not improve their overall health.” “This is largely due to the fact that the tests used to screen for genital herpes have limitations and the results are very likely to indicate that you are infected when you are not,” he said. “In fact, if current screening tests were applied to all adolescents and adults, as many as half of the positive results could be wrong.” According to WHO data, an estimated 491 million people between the ages of 15 and 49 contracted HSV type 2 infection in 2016, while 3.7 billion people, or 67% of the world’s total population, contracted HSV in the same year. I had a type 1 infection. “The task force recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms, having a partner diagnosed with herpes, or having concerns related to sexual health consult a health professional about testing and treatment options. We encourage it,” said USPSTF Vice Chair. Michael Barry, M.D. A professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School said in a release: “It’s especially important for people who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to talk to their health care professional if they have questions or concerns about their sexual health.” This recommendation was based on an analysis of 3,119 abstracts and 64 full-text articles, none of which provided new evidence that fully addressed screening accuracy, risk assessment, and harms and benefits. In a related editorial, Mark D. Perlman, MD A professor emeritus of obstetrics and gynecology and a professor emeritus of surgery at the University of Michigan Health System wrote that the recommendations “may be disappointing or objectionable to some.” Recent trends in decreasing HSV prevalence give hope. Furthermore, “From a clinical perspective, many experts recommend offering targeted serotests to populations at particular risk of adverse outcomes. or if known to have oral herpes and the pregnant person is of unknown infectious or serostatus, advise the pregnant person to undergo HSV-1 and HSV-2 serological screening do. Other targeted strategies recommended by the CDC include “screening for HSV-2 antibodies in the presence of recurrent or atypical genital manifestations with negative HSV polymerase chain reaction assay or culture results; A clinical diagnosis of genital herpes without confirmation, or “an evaluation of symptoms of genital herpes may be required to confirm the diagnosis, may be at risk of infection,” Perlman wrote. “Notably, both the current CDC STI guidelines and the ACOG agree with the USPSTF that routine screening in the general population or routine screening during pregnancy is not recommended,” he added. I got References:

