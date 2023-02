ViiV Healthcare presents HIV treatment data for Cabenuva and Biktarvy

Global HIV specialist today ViiV Healthcare Highlighted abstracts to be presented at the next conference on retroviruses and opportunistic infections (CROI 2023). The CROI 2023 conference will be held next week, February 19-22 in Seattle, Washington. contagion Onsite and remote CROI 2023 coverage. One notable study is the first direct study of a long-acting HIV treatment. Cavenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine [CAB+RPV LA]) vs complete daily oral Victory (victegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide [BIC/FTC/TAF]). “We believe that long-acting forms are both the present and future of HIV, and providing an option beyond the daily pill is the choice to conduct research directly on commonly prescribed daily oral medications.” That’s why we did it,” explained Kimberly Smith MD. She is the R&D director of MPH and ViiV. In addition, ViiV presents new data from HIV Prevention Trials Network (HPTN) trials 083 and 084 of cabotegravir as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). “We also have data showing the HIV incidence and protective effect of the long-acting form of cabotegravir on his PrEP among black men and transgender women who have sex with men in the United States,” Smith said. We plan to present, and the community is often underrepresented in clinical trials.” The SOLAR trial is the first head-to-head Phase 3 trial comparing CAB+RPV LA with BIC/FTC/TAF. This non-inferiority study evaluated adults who were taking a virologically suppressed oral Biktarvy regimen daily and randomly selected to switch to Cabenuba or continue their current treatment. In addition to sharing comparative efficacy and safety results, the investigator presented a 12-month survey of patient satisfaction and treatment preference for the CAB+RPV LA versus BIC/FTC/TAF regimen. increase. Study results will also include an analysis of body weight and metabolic changes observed after patients switched to Cabenuva and continued on Biktarvy. Results from the HPTN 084 trial evaluate long-acting cabotegravir for reducing the frequency of HIV PrEP administration in women. Specifically, the results shared at CROI 2023 will focus on participants who had delayed injections during the blinded phase of the study. The findings include an analysis of the safety, tolerability and acceptability of long-acting PrEP in a substudy of adolescent girls in sub-Saharan Africa. The HPTN 083 trial will evaluate participants’ choice of long-acting cabotegravir versus PrEP versus daily oral PrEP after the trial is unblinded. Study patients include black men and transgender women in the United States. Contagion will feature these and other trial results at its Annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2023), February 19-22 in Seattle, Washington.

