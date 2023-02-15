A keto-style bush food diet may be key for Aboriginal Australians to manage type 2 diabetes





A new study tests whether a diet very similar to what indigenous peoples consumed before colonization could help promote remission of type 2 diabetes among indigenous peoples. Key Point: A ketogenic diet should reduce carbohydrates so that fat is the main source of energy.

Study to start this year on how traditional indigenous diets based on ketogenic principles reduce type 2 diabetes The research is being conducted by local Aboriginal elders, Flinders University, and local health authorities. Led by the Elders of Ngaringeri in Coulomb, South Australia, along with Flinders University and the Riverland Marie Coulomb Local Health Network (RMCLHN), the study uses a ketogenic diet to improve health. A ketogenic diet limits carbohydrate intake and promotes fat consumption, inducing the body to use fat as its primary source of energy. diet is Popular in recent years The first ketogenic diet was developed in the 1920s as a way to lose weight. Sharon Wingard, a woman from Boandik, Ngarrindjeri, Narungga and Kaurna and director of Aboriginal health at RMCLHN, said the study provided an opportunity for Aboriginal people to learn from their ancestors to improve their health. I was. The people of Ngarrindjeri were consulted on how best to combine modern ketogenic dietary principles with the diet of their ancestors. ( By: Sharon Wingard ) She said the typical diet of the Ngaringeri people, which includes game meat and fish and bush tucker such as saltbush, is usually low in carbohydrates and high in fat. “It definitely worked in the past. I mean, look how we’ve survived in this country for thousands of years. We didn’t need researchers to tell us it worked.” she said. “Our new lifestyle and diet, and all the things we’re doing now, aren’t doing us any favors. “That’s what we need to go back and find what’s missing.” Wingard said local Aboriginal people are ready to see change. The Coulomb near the Murray Estuary in South Australia was a rich source of fish and other meats for the Ngaringeri people. ( ABC landline: Prue Adams ) “They are ready to understand that it’s not a lifelong disease. This is something they’ve never been told before. “A lot of our family think I’ll get it [diabetes], so why bother? ” “We decided to start something especially for our community.” Fusion of old and new knowledge According to the Federal Health Service, 13% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults reported diabetes or high blood sugar levels in 2019, compared to about 5% of non-Indigenous people. Indigenous health researcher Courtney Ryder of Flinders University has shown that the ketogenic diet is effective in bringing remission of type 2 diabetes. She said that designing the study in collaboration with the Aboriginal community made it unique. Associate Professor Courtney Ryder says the research is about finding diets that serve Aboriginal communities. ( By: Flinders University ) “We get together and think, ‘OK, this is the Western approach to the ketogenic diet, but what would Ngaringeri’s ketogenic diet look like?'” said Dr. Ryder. “Don’t just say, ‘Follow this eating pattern.’ It’s about thinking about health and well-being, strength and resilience, and actually changing the thought patterns around it. “Being able to link that to the strength and competence of indigenous knowledge will be very important in this area.” Research is expected to begin this year. Send local news straight to your inbox ABC South East SA brings together news, articles and photos for the week every Friday. Sign up to stay connected.

