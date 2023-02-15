Africa CDC Statement on Pandemic Fund[1] – Africa CDC





Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 15 – Africa CDC welcomes 3rd call by Pandemic Fundrd In February 2023, we will seek Expressions of Interest (EOI) for potential projects funded under the initial call for proposals. The Africa CDC further encourages African Union (AU) member states to actively participate in the work of the Pandemic Fund and submit their EOIs by the set date of 24 February 2023. Submit EOI and Proposal. Africa CDC is an observer on the Board of the Pandemic Fund and has emphasized the need for comprehensive representation in the governance structure, technical team and Secretariat to inform the critical work of the Pandemic Fund. As the Fund develops, he is pleased that the regional and gender balance at these three levels continues to improve. As an integral part of Africa’s approach to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, the African Union and Africa CDC have launched a new public health mandate for Africa. It aims to set the direction for how Africa deals with public health realities. The new Public Health Order is built on five pillars, all four of which address the high-impact priorities set in the Pandemic Fund’s first call: surveillance and early warning; and related to healthcare workers. The Africa CDC is also a self-governing body of the AU tasked with coordinating disease prevention and control in Africa. The Africa CDC is the convening platform for AU Member States on health security issues. Africa CDC believes the new Public Health Order will bring about the changes needed to improve global preparedness and response to disease threats and health emergencies. One of the key aspects is regional strategy and action under the mandate of regional institutions such as the Africa CDC. However, Africa CDC has not yet been accredited as an Implementing Entity (IE) by the Pandemic Fund. [2]This significantly limits the ability of the Africa CDC to fulfill its AU-mandated role as convener and coordinator of health security in Africa in the context of the Pandemic Fund. For this reason, the Africa CDC will not be able to participate in the initial call for EOIs, in fact even the initial call for proposals. With that mandate, Africa CDC awaits the outcome of its request to become an implementing entity so that it can fulfill its rightful role of being the convener and coordinator of health security in Africa. Africa CDC reiterates its call on all AU Member States to fully participate in the Pandemic Fund’s initial call for proposals, including the call for EOIs. ### end [1] https://fiftrustee.worldbank.org/en/about/unit/dfi/fiftrustee/fund-detail/pppr [2] https://www.worldbank.org/en/programs/financial-intermediary-fund-for-pandemic-prevention-preparedness-and-response-ppr-fif/funding-opportunities#implement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://africacdc.org/news-item/statement-from-africa-cdc-on-the-pandemic-fund1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos