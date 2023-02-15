New NICE quality criteria identify improvements in UTI diagnosis in women.News | News





Diagnosis of UTI in women under the age of 65 is more likely when two or more major urinary symptoms are present, but no single symptom or combination of symptoms is entirely reliable. Women who present with 2 or more significant symptoms do not require a dipstick test. Professionals should rule out other causes of urinary tract symptoms and consider signs of other conditions such as sepsis and cancer when diagnosing UTI. new quality standards It contains five statements and replaces the previous quality standards published in 2015. They are: Women under the age of 65 are Diagnosed A UTI is diagnosed when there are two or more major urinary symptoms and no other excluded causes or warning signs.

Adults with indwelling urinary catheters do not undergo urinalysis to diagnose urinary tract infections.

Men and nonpregnant women are not prescribed antibiotics to treat asymptomatic bacteriuria.

Nonpregnant women with uncomplicated lower urinary tract infection are prescribed 3 days of antibiotics, and men with uncomplicated lower urinary tract infections and pregnant women are prescribed 7 days of antibiotics. .

Men with recurrent urinary tract infections and women with unexplained recurrent lower or upper urinary tract infections are referred for expert advice Women have a shorter urethra than men. This means that bacteria are more likely to reach the bladder and kidneys and cause an infection. should be considered. Dr. Paul Crisp, Director of NICE’s Guideline Center, said: “Urinary tract infections are common, but they can cause people a great deal of discomfort and pain. “This quality standard sets out useful and useful guidance for health professionals to improve the diagnosis and management of UTI in both women and men, as well as for people with recurrent UTI who are at high risk of complications. Set a clear treatment route. “This standard also helps ensure that people are not misdiagnosed. Helps limit antibiotic prescriptions needed. The new quality standard also states that the prevalence and frequency of urinary tract infections should also be measured accordingly. The number of suspected UTI episodes should be recorded in the patient record.

Recurrent urinary tract infections should be documented in the patient record.

