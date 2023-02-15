



According to a new study, scientists found organ damage in 59% of COVID-19 patients long one year after first symptoms, even in people who weren’t severely affected when they were first diagnosed with the virus. I have found that it persists. “The study also found that 29% of long-term COVID patients had multiple organ damage, with persistent symptoms and diminished function at 6 and 12 months,” he said. A comprehensive study of organ damage in COVID patients over a 12-month period focuses on patients reporting extreme shortness of breath, cognitive impairment, and poor health-related quality of life. According to the study, of the 536 patients studied, 13% were hospitalized when they were first diagnosed with COVID-19, and 32% of those who participated in the study were healthcare workers. See | Which organs are most affected by COVID-19? The study found that 331 of the 536 patients, or 62%, had confirmed organ failure 6 months after initial diagnosis. Published in the Royal Journal of Medicine. These patients were followed up six months later with a 40-minute multi-organ MRI scan (Perspectum’s CoverScan) analyzed at Oxford, the study said. “Symptoms were common at 6 and 12 months of age and were associated with females, younger age and single organ failure,” said Amitava Banerjee, Professor of Clinical Data Sciences at the UCL Institute for Health Information in the UK. said. “This study reported a reduction in symptoms between six and 12 months,” he said. Extreme shortness of breath decreased from 38% to 30% of patients, and cognitive impairment decreased from 48% to 38%. Health-related quality of life decline fell from 57% to 45% of patients, the study said. “Several studies have confirmed that symptoms persist for up to a year in individuals with long-term COVID. Currently, three out of five people with long-term COVID have at least one organ damage, He adds that one in four people have damage to two or more organs, an asymptomatic case,” Banerjee said. “The impact on quality of life and time away from work, especially for health care workers, is a major concern for individuals, health care systems and economies. None, but of 172 such participants, 19 still had symptoms with a median follow-up and absence from work of 180 days,” Banerjee said. Hinduism Explained | What are the long-term effects of COVID-19? “The underlying mechanisms of long COVID remain elusive, the researchers said, but found no evidence to definitively define long COVID subtypes by symptoms, blood tests, or MRI,” the study said. said. They said future studies should consider associations between symptoms, multiple organ damage, and function in larger cohorts. , quality of life, and long-term health, demonstrating the need for preventive and integrated care for COVID patients over the long term.”

