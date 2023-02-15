AAP’s new childhood obesity guidance worries eating disorder expertsExBulletin

. Natalie Boud/Getty Images/EyeEm

Eating disorder treatment experts are sounding the alarm new guidance The American Academy of Pediatrics advises doctors to treat obesity early and more aggressively as it can lead to eating disorders.

They say they focus more on weight loss and BMI than health. It minimizes the risk of eating disorders and can perpetuate deep-rooted and harmful stigma.

“You risk doing serious harm by telling children as young as 6 or 8 that they have an illness.” —Obesity——SunCloud, a treatment center for eating disorders and other mental health issues Founder of Health.

Eating Disorders in Children and Adolescents rose dramatically during the pandemic and Increased risk of eating disorders Among patients diagnosed as overweight or obese and those engaged in dieting.

But proponents say the latest guidance helps to downplay obesity because it treats it as a disease that requires medical intervention and is not the patient’s responsibility (such as cancer or COVID). .

A supervised obesity treatment program, such as that recommended by the AAP Dr. Sarah Humple, author of the new guidelines and pediatrician at Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said: That risk increases “when young people try to do it themselves,” she says.

What does the guidance recommend?

average weight of americans rise dramatically over the yearsheart and liver disease, and diabetes are also associated with weight gain, giving AAP a sense of urgency for early action to forestall more serious health problems.

A key recommendation of the new guidance is intensive health behavior and lifestyle therapy, which includes coaching by role models by parents on nutrition, exercise, and behavior change. patients will receive at least 26 hours of face-to-face care over several months.

Proponents of the new guidance acknowledge that it will be some time before this type of intensive care becomes widely available, but there are other, more accessible alternatives now, Humple says. Similarly, many people’s insurance does not cover it and it is a significant time commitment. higher for racially and socioeconomically disadvantaged families.

The AAP now requires that, in addition to treatment, physicians provide weight-loss medications to adolescents diagnosed with obesity over the age of 12 and evaluate severely obese teens over the age of 13 for bariatric surgery. says there is.severe obesity Defined as 95th percentile 120% BMIor approximately the 99th percentile for age and sex.

Although its use caught fireBMI percentile remains “the most recognized indicator for diagnosing obesity,” says Humple, prompting other assessments for treatment decisions.

Why are eating disorder experts concerned?

Several Treating eating disorders and advocacy groups issued a statement opposing the guidelines and asked the AAP to reconsider or revise the guidelines.

Many eating disorder experts believe that obesity should not be classified as a disease in the first place because it has a clear and false focus on weight rather than health. open the door to strengthen, prevent patients from receiving adequate care.

A person’s BMI can tell doctors what risks a patient is likely to take, but it’s not like saying, ‘This is your BMI. is a whole other issue,” says eating disorder expert Dennis.

Faculty of Medicine Generally provides little training on how to identify and treat eating disordersThis means that pediatricians may not identify eating disorders until they are advanced. Especially in larger patients, says Dennis.

Heavier patients who have lost a potentially dangerous amount of weight go to a pediatrician, says Dennis.

These factors, plus the trauma of weight stigma, make recovery more difficult for these patients, say Dennis and colleagues.

Doctors should treat problems related to unhealthy weight gain and habits, but they should focus on treating specific health problems rather than weight or weight loss, says Dennis.

Experts NPR spoke to were particularly concerned about the new recommendations for weight-loss drugs and surgery. Given the limited data on the likelihood of

For example, when an adult patient stops taking a guideline-recommended class of weight-loss drugs, they often lose weightThis means that children may be on drugs for the rest of their lives.

they also said Risky — thought to be rare, but may be underreported — About eating disorders after bariatric surgery.

Monika Ostroff is the executive director of the Multi-Service Eating Disorders Association, a treatment and advocacy center, and an eating disorders expert.she others I have treated patients who developed eating disorders after bariatric surgery, some of whom had the surgery as teenagers.

Bariatric surgery “completely changes the way the body is nourished,” says Ostroff.that Dramatically limit the types and amounts of food and drink the patient can consume Change everything up to the speed you need to bite. Patients treated by Ostroff are unprepared for these changes, she says, leading to physical complications and eating disorders after surgery.

However, in severely obese children, Bariatric surgery is definitely effective Obesity experts say it can reverse the effects of life-threatening conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and liver disease.

“An effective treatment is Severe obesity in adolescents It’s bariatric surgery.” Dr. Thomas IngeDirector of Adolescent Bariatric Surgery and multi-year Chief Scientist at Children’s Hospital Colorado. National Institutes of Health Follows Young Obese Patients.

. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

How AAP seeks to address these concerns

Humple said the creators of the guidance understand and share concerns about the risk of overweight patients developing eating disorders. Therefore, the new guidance emphasizes that screening and evaluation for eating disorders should occur throughout treatment, not just at the beginning of treatment.

of Guidelines acknowledge obesity has complex causes Those beyond human control, including genetic, environmental, and socioeconomic factors. Yet larger-bodied patients face a harsh and unfair stigma from their— including many doctors —Someone who believes obesity is a personal choice.

Humple said the AAP has produced materials on how to use destigmatizing language with patients and is working with external organizations to ensure that guidance reaches pediatricians nationwide. she, University of Connecticut Rudd Center As a good place for doctors and parents to find tools to talk about obesity “in a way that focuses on health, not weight.”

Some children are diagnosed as overweight or obese and are otherwise healthy, but often patients have at least one health problem related to excess weight. Weight loss can help improve these complications, otherwise they can get worse over time.

what’s next? And what can parents do?

AAPs are Eating Disorder Society and the National Eating Disorders Association to develop more resources and training to assess patients for eating disorders. AAP Clinical Report on Prevention of Obesity and Eating Disorders Scheduled revision underway, It will hopefully be released within the next year, with AED and NEDA acting as review organizations.

“We all care deeply about the well-being of children and young people and want to work together,” Humple said in an email.

For now, parents have to navigate conversations with their children and make decisions about their children’s health.

Experts agree that the goal is to make children healthy, not thin. wait talk — Try to avoid comments about weight and weight loss, no matter who they are directed at, as they can increase the risk of both obesity and eating disorders and can give food a moral value.

Small, positive changes — think veggies and exercise that kids enjoy — can improve a child’s individual health risks, whether there’s weight loss or not, says SunCloud. Health’s Dennis says: Taking measures like eating together as a family can reduce the risk of both eating disorders and obesity.

In short, focusing on your child’s overall health, including mental health, is the best strategy for trying to avoid serious problems down the road.

Being healthy happens “at every size,” says Dennis.