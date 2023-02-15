Health
CBD counteracts hippocampal hyperactivity in epilepsy
Research by US and UK researchers reveals a previously unknown mechanism by which cannabidiol (CBD), the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, reduces seizures in many treatment-resistant childhood epilepsy patients. became. A new study in rodent models led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine found that CBD blocks signals carried by a molecule called lysophosphatidylinositol (LPI) in neurons. LPI is thought to amplify nerve signals as part of its normal function, but can be hijacked by disease to facilitate seizures.
A new study confirms previous findings that CBD blocks the ability of LPI to amplify neural signals in the hippocampus of the brain, and claims for the first time that LPI also weakens signals that fight seizures, further enhancing the value of CBD treatment. I am explaining.
“Our results add to the field’s understanding of central seizure-triggering mechanisms and have many implications for the pursuit of new therapeutic approaches,” said corresponding author, Department of Physiology and Neuroscience, NYU Langone Health. said Dr. Richard W. Tsien, chair of the “This study also reveals more broadly not only how CBD counteracts seizures, but also how circuits in the brain are balanced. This paper may have broader implications, as it is also found in
Tsein, along with NYU Langone colleagues and US and UK collaborators, reported on their study. neuronin a paper titled “”Cannabidiol modulates the excitation-inhibition ratio to counteract hippocampal hyperactivity”
When a neuron “fires,” it sends an electrical pulse down its own extension until it reaches a synapse. This is the gap in the neuron pathway that connects one neuron to the next cell. When an electrical impulse reaches the end of a cell before the synapse, it triggers neurotransmitter release, crossing the gap to reach the next cell. Once across this synapse, such signals either promote firing (excitation) or brake firing (inhibition) of the next cell. This balance of her two is essential for brain function. Excessive excitation promotes seizures, and an imbalance between inhibition and excitation is also implicated in other disorders. requires coordination between,” the authors wrote. schizophrenia. “
However, although cannabidiol has been shown to reduce seizures in multiple forms of childhood epilepsy, the mechanism of its anti-seizure action remains unclear. reduce and modulate the E:I ratio in acute seizures.However, the molecular signaling underlying CBD’s antiepileptic effects is still poorly defined.”
Potential therapeutic targets for CBD include ion channels, transporters, and transmembrane signaling proteins, the team noted. Among the proposed candidates are two GPCRs, the cannabinoid receptor CB1R and the receptor GPR55. “In one model, CBD acts on glutamatergic axon terminals and blocks the excitatory effects of the endogenous membrane phospholipid lysophosphatidylinositol at the G-protein-coupled receptor GPR55 … but at inhibitory synapses and epileptogenesis. The impact of LPI-GPR55 signaling in cytoplasm remains unexplored.”
For their new study, the team examined several rodent models to explore the mechanisms behind seizures. We focused on the LPI-GPR55 signaling pathway as an anti-seizure target for CBD.
To do this, they used various techniques. This includes using thin-tipped electrodes to measure the flow of information-carrying currents, or investigating the effects of LPI by genetically ablating key signaling partners, or seizures. This includes measuring post-LPI release. Their collective results corroborated previous findings that LPI affects neuronal signaling by binding to GPR55 on the neuronal cell surface. This LPI-GPR55 presynaptic interaction of his has been found to cause the release of calcium ions within the cell, promoting the release of glutamate, a major excitatory neurotransmitter.
Moreover, LPI activation of GPR55 on the opposite side of the synapse attenuated inhibition by reducing the supply and proper positioning of proteins required for inhibition. Collectively, this creates a “dangerous” bifurcated mechanism that increases excitability, the authors say. “We find that LPI triggers aGPR55-dependent dual mechanisms to enhance network excitability. complemented,” said the researchers.
The researchers found that LPI-mediated effects on both excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission could be blocked by genetically engineering mice to lack GPR55 or by treating them with plant-derived CBD prior to seizure-inducing stimulation. Previous studies have suggested that GPR55 is CBD’s anti-seizure target, but the current study provides a more detailed proposed mechanism of action.
The authors propose that CBD blocks a positive feedback loop in which seizures increase LPI-GPR55 signaling. This may promote more seizures and increase levels of both LPI and GPR55. “Our observations suggest a positive feedback loop in which LPI promotes hyperexcitability, which in turn increases LPI and GPR55 expression,” they further explained. can potentiate LPI-GPR55 signaling and extinguish a potential regenerative loop that further shifts the E:I ratio…our experiments suggest that CBD’s anti-seizure effects It provides new insights into synaptic mechanisms.”
The team concluded that CBD could be a potential therapeutic agent in patients with treatment-resistant epilepsy who do not respond to current medications such as benzodiazepines, possibly due to the LPI-GPR55 effect.
The proposed vicious cycle is also one of the processes that could explain recurrent epileptic seizures, but further research is needed to confirm this. Additionally, although the current study examined the plant-based cannabinoid CBD, the authors suggested that LPI is a signaling network involving endocannabinoids such as 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG), which are naturally present in human tissues. Note that it is part of LPI and 2-AG also target CBD-regulated receptors, but act differently at synapses. While LPI amplifies incoming electrical signals, endocannabinoids such as 2-AG respond to increased brain activity by suppressing the release of neurotransmitters from nerve cells. 2-AG is interconverted by the action of enzymes.
“Theoretically, the brain could control activity by switching between excitatory LPI and the restorative effects of 2-AG,” said first study author Evan Rosenberg, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the Tsein lab. I’m here. “An additional approach for controlling seizures could be for drug designers to inhibit the enzymes that underpin LPI production or promote its conversion to 2-AG. LPI is a biomarker of seizures. Or it may also serve as a predictor of clinical responsiveness to CBD, providing an area for future research.”
