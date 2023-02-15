



Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) can be the same disease burden as HIV and malaria combined. According to a study published in AMR, he killed her 4.95 million in 2019, and estimated that by 2050, worldwide, he could have 10 million dead. JAMA network open. An antibiotic management program (ASP) aimed at slowing AMR was associated with a 10% reduction in antibiotic prescribing.. Additionally, the study found that antibiotic consumption was reduced by 28%. “ASP appeared to be effective in reducing antibiotic consumption in both hospital and non-hospital settings,” the authors of the study wrote. Reducing it should help reduce the risk of AMR.” Studies show that AMR is primarily caused by antibiotic overuse and misuse, with lower and middle-income countries (LMICs) using far more antibiotics and antimicrobials than high-income countries (HICs). . The ASP was created to make antibiotics more effective in a variety of settings, ensure patient safety, and allow patients to pay the extra cost of antibiotics. Previous research suggests that ASP can reduce individual antibiotic consumption by 19% and hospital administration by 27%. Researchers conducted this study to provide updated data on the association between ASP and antibiotic consumption. They also estimated how different types of antibiotics are used in different health care settings and at different income levels. The meta-analysis included 1,794,889 participants from 52 studies. Data were collected from PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus databases between August 2010 and August 2020. The primary outcome measured the proportion of patients given her defined daily dose of antibiotic prescription per 100 patient-days. Researchers then examined subgroups including HIC and LMIC, research settings such as primary care and children’s hospitals, patient settings (e.g., outpatient), antibiotic restrictions, World Health Organization (WHO) access, monitoring, and reservations. (AWARE) Classified Antibiotics 2019. Studies have shown that ASP was associated with reduced antibiotic consumption and prescribing among LMIC and HIC. Researchers observed a 21% decrease in antibiotic consumption across pediatric hospitals and a 28% decrease in antibiotics on the WHO antibiotic watch list. Furthermore, although antibiotic consumption in low- and middle-income countries decreased by an average of 30%, researchers did not observe a decrease in antibiotic-prescribed outpatients in hospital settings. Additionally, decision support tools such as ASP were associated with a 16% reduction in antibiotic prescribing. This study has some limitations. First, researchers cannot confirm that ASP has a causal relationship with antibiotic prescribing or consumption rates. In addition, the lack of studies examining ASPs over LMICs has limited our ability to accurately assess the benefits of ASPs over LMICs compared to HICs, as well as the impact of stewardship programs on the environment. Is not … Data on this topic are still limited and researchers are unable to prove a causal relationship between ASP and fewer prescriptions. “Consequently, pragmatic randomized clinical trials of ASP that explicitly link the appropriateness of antibiotic use to the prevalence of resistance should be an important research priority,” the study’s authors wrote. I am writing. reference Ya K, Win P, Bielicki J, et al. Association between antimicrobial control programs and global antimicrobial use. Accessed 10 February 2023. JAMA net opened. 2023;6(2):e2253806.doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.53806

