Health Benefits of a Consistent Sleep Schedule





Over the past decade, researchers have specifically strengthened the relationship between sleep and heart health.Last summer, the American Heart Association extra sleep time To a checklist for measuring cardiovascular health. One theory of why consistent sleep benefits the heart is that circadian rhythm — Helps the 24-hour cycle of your body clock — Regulate cardiovascular function, Dr. Huang said.and ever-growing body of research He added that it shows that securing sleep on weekends does not compensate for being awake on weekdays. It’s tempting to think that sleeping will make you feel better after a few nights of sleep deprivation or insomnia, but “usually it doesn’t help,” says Dr. Mari Horvat, a sleep specialist at the Cleveland Clinic. “By sticking to a regular schedule, your body is more likely to be in the place it needs to be for a good night’s sleep.” So how do you actually go to bed and wake up on your schedule? We asked a sleep doctor to share their tips. How to create a consistent sleep schedule treat yourself. Dr. Prather recommends setting a wake-up goal that you feel is achievable (even if it’s difficult) and rewarding yourself for getting out of bed. It may mean saving the show you were looking forward to for Saturday morning instead of Friday night. Be mindful of your bedtime rituals. A regular bedtime routine—for example, reading a few pages of a novel after brushing your teeth—helps stick to a set sleep schedule. But also in the hours before bed, Dr. Horvat said. She suggested avoiding alcohol and no exercise for her four hours or so before bedtime. dedicated practice time until morning. ) These shifts will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Find an accountability partner. Dr. Prather recommends inviting friends and family to wake up at about the same time as you, and then text each other to hold them accountable when they do. Create an early (likely) plan for your morning walk to boost your motivation to get up. soak up the sun According to Dr. Abbott, light helps regulate our circadian rhythms, letting our bodies know it’s time to wake up. , it is recommended to take a morning walk (even if it is short).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/15/well/mind/sleep-schedule-heart-health.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos