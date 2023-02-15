Health
These Canadians passed on alcohol long before ‘dry’ was trendy
Yanagi Yamauchi stopped drinking about 17 years ago. She said her booze made her feel unhealthy and never stopped thinking about her uncle, an alcoholic who died at the age of 37.
Yamauchi, 50, drank alcohol as a teenager and most recently toasted good luck at his daughter’s wedding. But the Vancouver woman said she hadn’t had more than “a centimeter” of alcohol since 2005.
People question her choices and assume she has allergies or addictions.
“Alcohol is expensive, has a lot of calories, and makes you feel sick. So for me, quitting alcohol was a great decision,” Yamauchi said.
“Alcohol may be an antiseptic, but it’s not for your face.”
Many Canadians are reassessing their alcohol consumption after alcohol-related surge fatalities (number) during the COVID-19 pandemic, and new Safe drinking guidelines announced in January were controversial.
Canadian Center for Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) To tell Incomplete alcohol content safety It also recommends no more than two drinks per week for both men and women.
This has helped drive interest in dry events and non-alcoholic drinks. Some groups organize dry activities, from paint nights to picnics. sober girl Vancouver and plain city in Halifax.
pre-trend non-drinkers
But some people abstained from booze long before they supported communities and mocktails online.
People abstain from alcohol for a variety of reasons, from fear of addiction to taste preferences.
Kevin Hamilton’s Christian grandparents viewed drinking as a vice, and say that after growing up in a largely alcohol-free household in Newmarket, Ontario, drinking didn’t appeal to him.
“I have never complained about impairing your own judgment and state of mind,” said Hamilton, 33, a Toronto author.
He says abstinence has made some social situations awkward. He was once offered a child’s juice box at a winery.
Montreal filmmaker Guy Rex Rogers, 68, said his first drink at age 15 was “magical.” But by the time he was 28, he realized that drinking had made him “nasty,” like his father, whose drinking broke up his parents’ marriage.
So when Rogers’ father Murray, who had been an alcoholic for 45 years, suggested in 1983 that they both quit smoking, he agreed. For 40 years, Rodgers has lived up to that deal with no regrets.
“Losing a lot of friends,” said Rogers, whose drinking buddies left him.
social pressure to absorb
The role of alcohol in many social gatherings is clear to those who refrain from drinking. It is in such situations that we are faced with the question of why they do not participate.
Hamilton said, “It’s just the first biting conversation.”
Hamilton says he had some tough moments when he was 19 or 20. He recalls his “sadst” birthday when he was going home from college to celebrate with his friends. He was thinking “cream soda and board games,” but ended up in a dingy pool hall to appease his pals who thought dry birthdays were boring.
Since then, he has had many “great times” enjoying ginger ale and mozzarella sticks at the bar. I just feel that I am.
“People can be a bit of a geek about their favorite wine or their favorite whiskey,” he said.
Expansion of non-alcoholic options
For decades, teetotalers had little choice in restaurants.
“There’s a little section above the kids’ menu in the bottom right that says ‘Non-Alcoholic Beverages,'” Hamilton said. , probably chocolate milk, if you’re lucky.”
But he sees it changing.
Hamilton keeps a stash of China Apple, a carbonated drink from Singapore, in his basement and is always on the lookout for new drinks when he travels. He sees real profit opportunities in restaurants and bars offering more exotic non-alcoholic options.
According to Yamauchi, “cranberries and soda” at parties and restaurants used to be imaginative, but now there are things like yogurt-based kefir and kombucha, a fermented drink made from tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. You can enjoy drinks from
“I’ve been in the desert for 17 years and suddenly… I’m in this oasis of mocktails,” Yamauchi said. “It’s a good time to be a teetotaler.”
Hamilton admits that not drinking helped him save money and avoid a hangover, but he sometimes wonders what else he missed.
“If you go to a grave without having drunk alcohol… you don’t know what type of drunk you are. Are you happy drunk or sad drunk? I’m curious, but I don’t think I’m that interested.”
