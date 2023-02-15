



Investigators at Cedars-Sinai claim the results of a new study confirm that people infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of developing new-onset diabetes. Analysis of electronic medical record data from over 20,000 adults with documented COVID-19 infection within the Cedars-Sinai Health System. new-onset type 2 diabetes After exposure to COVID-19, unvaccinated patients appeared to bear greater risk as a result of infection, but this risk is evident irrespective of human vaccination.1 “We don’t know for sure yet, but the trends and patterns we see in the data suggest that COVID-19 infection may be acting in certain contexts, like a catalyst for disease. , which amplifies the risk of a diagnosis an individual might otherwise have received later.Senior Research Fellow Susan Cheng, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Cardiology, Sumit Heart Institute He is also the Director of Cardiovascular Population Science at .2 “So instead of being diagnosed with diabetes by age 65, people at risk for diabetes may be more likely to develop diabetes by age 45 or 55 after being infected with COVID-19. ” Diabetes has been at the forefront of the debate since the early days of the pandemic. The first is as a comorbidity associated with an increased risk of severe disease.3 And then when studies began to emerge suggesting an increased risk of diabetes after infection.Four Citing the paucity of data on this topic since the emergence of the Omicron variant, Cheng and colleagues at the Smidt Heart Institute found at least one documented COVID-19 infection treated within Cedars. We designed the research effort as a cohort study of adults with From March 2020 to June 2022 he will be with Sinai Health System in Los Angeles, CA. For analysis purposes, researchers used a self-limiting exposure crossover design to estimate the odds of new cardiometabolic diagnoses occurring 90 days after COVID-19 infection compared to 90 days before. To explain temporary confounders arising from disruptions in healthcare utilization during the COVID-19 pandemic, the researchers combined the odds of new benchmark diagnoses such as urinary tract infections and gastroesophageal reflux with new cardiometabolic We noted that we compared the odds of diagnosis. In addition, researchers used multivariable logistic regression models to adjust for age, sex, timing of infection, and COVID to compare new benchmark diagnoses occurring 90 days after infection compared to 90 days before. was used to estimate a new cardiometabolic odds ratio (OR). -19 vaccination status. Of note, the timing of infection was stratified around the appearance of Omicron variants. From a search of Cedars-Sinai health records, researchers identified a cohort of 23,709 patients to include in the study. The mean age of this cohort was 47.4 (SD, 19.3) years and 54% were female. The results of the researchers’ initial analysis showed that they were most likely to develop diabetes after infection (OR, 2.35 [95% CI, 1.94-2.89]; P. <.001), followed by hypertension (OR, 1.54) [95% CI, 1.35-1.76]; P. <.001), benchmark diagnostics (OR, 1.42 [95% CI, 1.42 [95% CI, 1.25-1.61]; P. <.001), hyperlipidemia (OR, 1.22) [95% CI, 1.03-1.47]; P.=.03).1 Multivariate-adjusted models showed significantly greater risk of new-onset type 2 diabetes after COVID-19 infection compared to pre-COVID-19 infection when compared to observed risks for new benchmark diagnoses before and after COVID-19 infection. increased (OR , 1.58 [95% CI, 1.24-2.02]; P. <.001), but this increased risk was not observed for new-onset hypertension and hyperlipidemia risk compared to the benchmark diagnosis.1 When assessing risk according to vaccination status, the results showed that post-infection risk was higher in unvaccinated patients (OR, 1.78 [95% CI, 1.35-2.37]; P. <.001) than vaccination (OR, 1.07) [95% CI, 0.64-1.77]; P.=.80), but the interaction between vaccination status and diabetes diagnosis did not reach statistical significance (OR, 0.59) [95% CI, 0.34-1.06]; P.=.08). Additional analyzes found no evidence of interaction by age, sex, or pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors. The researcher noted that age, sex, and timing of infection were not associated with an increased risk of new cardiometabolic diagnoses before or after COVID-19 infection in any model. .1 “Our results demonstrate that the risk of developing type 2 diabetes after COVID-19 infection is not just an early observation, but is in fact a real risk that has unfortunately persisted throughout the Omicron era. ,” added Principal Investigator Alan Kwan. MD, cardiologist at his Smidt Heart Institute in Cedars-Sinai.2 References Kwan AC, Ebinger JE, Botting P, Navarret J, Craguet B, Chen S. Association between COVID-19 vaccination and diabetes risk after COVID-19 infection. JAMA net opened. 2023;6(2):e2255965.doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.55965 Validated: COVID-19 infection increases diabetes risk. Cedars-Sinai NewsroomFebruary 2023. https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/verified-covid-19-infection-increases-diabetes-risk/. Accessed 15 February 2023. Iapoce C. Obesity rates associated with severe outcomes in COVID-19 patients. HCP Live. https://www.hcplive.com/view/obesity-rates-linked-to-severe-outcomes-in-covid-19-patientsPublished January 12, 2023. Accessed February 15, 2023. Campbell P. Covid-19 infection is associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. endocrine network. https://www.endocrinologynetwork.com/view/covid-19-infection-linked-to-increased-risk-of-developing-type-2-diabetesPublished March 24, 2022. Accessed 15 February 2023.

