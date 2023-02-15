Health
Low blood pressure after COVID-19: why it matters
February 15, 2023 — Recovering from COVID-19 or long covid Patient, you may have been advised by your doctor to monitor yourself high blood pressure. It means research COVID can raise both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, showing that it can cause high blood pressure even if you’ve never had it. But you’re recovering from the virus One should also be aware of lesser-known concerns. It’s post-COVID low blood pressure.
Italian researcher It turns out that some patients who are already hypertensive and who have recovered from COVID or have post-COVID symptoms may experience a sharp drop in blood pressure, or BP. These patients are at immediate risk of acute kidney injury, when the kidneys suddenly stop functioning normally. Anyone can experience low blood pressure after COVID, Mayo Clinic data, women are more likely to develop it than men.researcher from Czech Republic We also found that elderly and frail post-COVID patients with hypertension may develop hypotension. This is probably because the BP drug suddenly became too strong for the body.
It’s still worth taking care of your health after contracting the virus, but it’s important not to worry about the possibility of low blood pressure after COVID.
“Most causes of low blood pressure are not related to having been infected with COVID-19,” says Emily Lau, M.D., a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and a medical instructor at Harvard University, Public Health. says the undergraduate.
What are the symptoms of hypotension?
low blood pressure read Less than 90 60 or more. When blood pressure drops below these numbers, American Heart Association It is said that the following symptoms may occur.
- dizzy
- fatigue
- Lightheadedness
- syncope
- blurred vision
- I’m thirsty
- quick breathing
- cold sticky skin
- smelly
What is the relationship between COVID and low blood pressure?
Doctors are still learning about how COVID affects our bodies, so there are many possibilities.
“One of the main challenges in dealing with COVID over the long haul is that certain symptoms and syndromes are just the tip of the iceberg,” he says. Austin Chang, M.D. Assistant Professor, Morehouse College of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia. “Each patient may have different biological mechanisms that lead to similar symptoms. Maintaining blood pressure is the result of multiple different nervous and endocrine systems working in concert. The problem is that these can originate from any of the sources of
And how COVID “works” in the body is another factor that explains the relevance.
“We are still trying to understand whether the acute phase of COVID is related to the direct effects of the virus on the body, or whether it causes changes in organ balance,” explains Lau. . “We’re still figuring out the virus, but it seems to have a preference for certain organ systems in the body.”
One potential cause of hypotension due to COVID is autonomic imbalanceThis problem occurs when the autonomic nervous system, which controls body functions such as blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature, and digestion, is out of balance. research suggests that COVID may affect the immune response of the autonomic nervous system, leading to conditions such as: Orthostatic hypotension – Blood pressure drops when you stand up after sitting or lying down.
The COVID virus itself can also lower blood pressure through fever and infection.Low blood pressure can put stress on the heart, and if you have COVID-related breathing problems, the increased need for oxygen can put the heart into may exacerbate damage to the Data from Harvard Medical SchoolLow blood pressure with shortness of breath and fast heart rate also COVID pneumonia.
When should I measure my blood pressure at home?
You don’t need to check your blood pressure frequently.
“I think it’s a matter of balance,” says Lau. “I don’t want my patient to have his blood pressure checked 10 times a day. Frequent changes in blood pressure are normal and shouldn’t be stressful.”
But if your doctor recommends checking your blood pressure at home, do it the right way, usually just once a day.
“Keep a log to share with your doctor [doctor]says Chan. And be prepared to see different results.
“Long-distance COVID can only lead to low blood pressure at certain times, so resting or sitting measurements may only provide part of the picture. Diagnosis provides a complete picture of medical problems related to low blood pressure.
process Treating low blood pressure may include taking new medications or adjusting medications you are already taking, wearing compression stockings, new ways to stand up from sitting or lying down, or simply drinking more fluids. This includes ingesting
When is hypotension a medical emergency?
Low blood pressure is rarely life-threatening.But if you get very low readings with symptoms of low blood pressure, it’s important to go to the emergency room. enough blood to reach the organs They have the oxygen they need. Measurements associated with symptoms, although not extremely low, should also not be ignored.
“If you experience changes in your blood pressure that are accompanied by lightheadedness, lightheadedness, or fainting, be sure to see your doctor,” Lau says.
Focusing on taking care of yourself is always your best bet when it comes to overcoming COVID, or surviving it for the long haul. This means following your doctor’s advice about blood pressure, as well as eating well, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress.
“Recovering from COVID is a very difficult time for many,” Chan says.
Knowing this puts you in control of your health and makes you feel better physically and emotionally.
