Low blood pressure after COVID-19: why it matters

Italian researcher It turns out that some patients who are already hypertensive and who have recovered from COVID or have post-COVID symptoms may experience a sharp drop in blood pressure, or BP. These patients are at immediate risk of acute kidney injury, when the kidneys suddenly stop functioning normally. Anyone can experience low blood pressure after COVID, Mayo Clinic data , women are more likely to develop it than men.researcher from Czech Republic We also found that elderly and frail post-COVID patients with hypertension may develop hypotension. This is probably because the BP drug suddenly became too strong for the body.

February 15, 2023 — Recovering from COVID-19 or long covid Patient, you may have been advised by your doctor to monitor yourself high blood pressure . It means research COVID can raise both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, showing that it can cause high blood pressure even if you’ve never had it. But you’re recovering from the virus One should also be aware of lesser-known concerns. It’s post-COVID low blood pressure.

It’s still worth taking care of your health after contracting the virus, but it’s important not to worry about the possibility of low blood pressure after COVID.

“Most causes of low blood pressure are not related to having been infected with COVID-19,” says Emily Lau, M.D., a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and a medical instructor at Harvard University, Public Health. says the undergraduate.

What are the symptoms of hypotension?

low blood pressure read Less than 90 60 or more. When blood pressure drops below these numbers, American Heart Association It is said that the following symptoms may occur.

dizzy

fatigue

Lightheadedness

syncope

blurred vision

I’m thirsty

quick breathing

cold sticky skin

smelly

What is the relationship between COVID and low blood pressure?

Doctors are still learning about how COVID affects our bodies, so there are many possibilities.

“One of the main challenges in dealing with COVID over the long haul is that certain symptoms and syndromes are just the tip of the iceberg,” he says. Austin Chang, M.D. Assistant Professor, Morehouse College of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia. “Each patient may have different biological mechanisms that lead to similar symptoms. Maintaining blood pressure is the result of multiple different nervous and endocrine systems working in concert. The problem is that these can originate from any of the sources of