Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Kidney transplant outcomes for illegal immigrants in California are similar to those for U.S. residents, according to data published in . JAMA network opened. However, illegal immigrants cannot receive the same kidney care as U.S. residents nationwide. We recommend that you

Overall, the researchers found no difference in the incidence of renal allograft rejection between illegal immigrants and US residents in California. sauce: adobe stock

“[A]Access to maintenance dialysis and [kidney transplantation] for [undocumented immigrants] depends on State LawCalifornia is one of the few states that uses state funds to provide. [undocumented immigrants] Access to maintenance dialysis and [kidney transplantation],” Natsuki Eguchi, BS, From the Department of Surgery at the University of California, Irvine, and colleagues wrote.[T]There is still an arrogant, long-standing perception here. [undocumented immigrants] Economic and social problems complicate transplant outcomes.Kidney transplant outcome [undocumented immigrants] California has the most [undocumented immigrants], not yet rated. “ In a retrospective cohort study, researchers examined data from 446 kidney transplant recipients at the University of California, Irvine, between January 1, 2012, and September 1, 2019. Patients who were undocumented immigrants were defined as immigrants living in the US without legal documents or permits (n = 114) and patients living in the US with documents were defined as US residents. (n = 332). The investigators considered graft loss from all causes to be the primary outcome, as citizenship status acts as exposure. Using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis, researchers compared all-cause mortality among illegal immigrants and US residents. In addition, investigators performed a competing risk regression with mortality and mortality with graft loss as competing risks to determine other transplant outcomes. After a median follow-up of 3.39 years, 6 illegal immigrants experienced graft loss from all causes, as did 48 US residents. observed a 192% and 343% increase in unadjusted risk of all-cause graft loss and all-cause death among patients with However, the researchers concluded that these findings were non-significant and attenuated when adjusting for age and ethnicity. Overall, the researchers found no difference in the incidence of renal allograft rejection between illegal immigrants and US residents in California. However, as mentioned earlier, renal care is not as accessible to undocumented immigrants as it is in California.Researcher’s recommendation Extended access Nationwide to improve ESKD results. “Maintenance dialysis and [kidney transplant] Access to all ESKD patients is essential not only for providing better outcomes for ESKD patients, but also for reducing the cost of ESKD treatment. In 2019, total Medicare spending on treating patients with ESKD totaled $35.9 billion, accounting for 7.2% of all bills paid by Medicare on a fee-for-service basis,” Eguchi and colleagues wrote. increase. They added:[I]Individual states and entire countries would save significant taxpayer dollars by granting admission to illegal immigrants. [kidney transplantation]Despite these benefits, in most states, [undocumented immigrants] These better ESKD treatment options are still being denied. The reasons are unknown but may arise from several factors that contribute to the perception of poor transplant outcomes. Moreover, social determinants of health may lead to this imbalance in access to transplantation. “

