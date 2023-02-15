Health
Maternal and baby medical data predict complications in premature babies, Stanford Medicine-led study shows | News Center
“There are computational challenges to using electronic medical records because they are long-term and contain large amounts of data from each patient,” said Aghaeepour. “Long-short-term memory neural networks work in a similar way to people who read books. Add Key Concepts and Advance It While the algorithm may not remember every patient’s entire electronic medical record, it can remember key concepts and advance them to the point of making predictions. can.”
At birth, machine learning models have provided strong predictions that infants will develop various conditions such as bronchopulmonary dysplasia, a type of chronic lung disease. Retinopathy of prematurity, a problem in the retina that causes blindness and blindness. Anemia of prematurity; necrotizing enterocolitis is a serious gastrointestinal complication that is often not diagnosed until the first few weeks of life, complicating interventions by the first few weeks of life and leading to a poor prognosis.
The model also showed strong predictions for multiple outcomes such as mortality and retinopathy of prematurity, which can lead to vision loss and blindness, and 11 other conditions, one week before birth. showed moderately strong predictions.
“I was amazed at how much predictive power we had before our babies were born, and right after they were born,” Agaeepour said. I thought that collecting data from babies would improve accuracy in the first few days of life.”
Some complications were not reliably predicted by the model, such as which infants developed candidiasis and yeast infections. Polycythemia, high concentration of red blood cells in the blood. In meconium aspiration syndrome, an infant inhales meconium, a sticky substance that is expelled from the fetal intestine at birth.
The researchers verified that the predictive strength remained unchanged over the years (compare 2014-2018 births with 2019-2020 births). They also used an independent group of her 12,258 mother-infant pairs at UC San Francisco to validate some of the findings.
Model predictions at birth provided more accurate information than currently used risk assessment tools such as the Apgar score and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development risk scores. The researchers note that these scores only consider the condition of the baby at birth and do not incorporate information from the mother’s medical history. But additional studies in more diverse populations are needed before this machine-learning tool is ready to replace existing bedside risk calculators, the researchers said.
mother’s health is important
According to the researchers, the model revealed an unexpected relationship between certain health conditions or social conditions of mothers and the health of their infants.
For example, mothers with anemia (a common pregnancy complication) were more likely to give birth to anemic newborns. The study also found that.
“We need to investigate the linkages that explain these relationships at the biological level, as they may provide clues to how certain conditions arise,” Stevenson said. “Then we will be able to intervene more appropriately to help children.”
The new algorithm was also able to associate certain types of socioeconomic disadvantages in mothers with certain complications of prematurity in babies.
“If the mother was homeless, we found that the health effects on the baby differed from those of confinement, whereas under the traditional paradigm both of these socioeconomic factors had similar effects on prematurity risk.” It may have been thought that it would give a
Predictions from this model could help neonatologists better identify patients who would benefit from existing protocols to prevent complications during childbirth, Stevenson said. For example, newborns who experienced oxygen deprivation at birth can now receive a cooling protocol that lowers their body temperature for several days to prevent brain damage. He said it could help identify
This study needs to be replicated in a larger and more diverse patient population and folded with other Stanford medical studies that characterize pregnancy according to the thousands of biomarkers that change during pregnancy.
Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco contributed to this study.
Funding for the research was provided by the National Institutes of Health (Grants 1R01HL139844, 3P30AG066515, R35GM138353, 1R61NS114926, 1R01AG058417, R01HD105256, P01HD106414, T32GM007618 and T32GM067547), The American Fund of Burrough Wells, The Burrough Wells. Foundation, Alfred E. Mann Foundation, National Science Foundation.
|
Sources
2/ https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2023/02/prematurity-complications.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- OSU vs. Michigan ice hockey game comes to Cleveland, Ohio
- Sinner puts down Tsitsipas Showdown in Rotterdam, Rune also moves forward | ATP tour
- Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Iran
- Ohio State calls off home-and-house football with Washington
- Could Hurricane Gabriel Cause the Wellington Earthquake?
- Bangladeshi cricketer reports firm approach at Women’s T20 World Cup
- UK Inflation eases to 10.1%, but food prices rise
- Newmarket table tennis coach charged with assault
- Rare images of the Titanic have been released
- China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women
- USA Hockey Renews Executive Director Pat Kelleher – The Journal
- The death toll in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 40,000