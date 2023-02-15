Caffeine-free Decreases Caffeine Withdrawal: Study





Drinking decaffeinated coffee can help reduce withdrawal symptoms in heavy coffee drinkers, even if you know it’s decaf, according to new research.

According to Health CanadaWithdrawal symptoms are “reactions that can occur when you reduce or stop using a drug or alcohol regularly for a long period of time or in high doses.” Withdrawal can be “very debilitating” for some substances, making it difficult for someone to stop using or reduce the dose, according to the health agency.

Researchers at the University of Sydney tested 61 heavy coffee drinkers. Divide them into three groups. The first group, which the study calls the deception group, was given decaf and told it was regular coffee. , and a third control group was given water. Before the test, 61 participants ranked how decaffeinated coffee, decaffeinated coffee, and water were expected to affect withdrawal symptoms. They thought that decaffeinated coffee would help reduce symptoms the most, followed by water, but they expected decaffeinated coffee to be the least effective. Forty-five minutes after drinking each drink, the researchers measured the group’s withdrawal levels and found that among those who were aware they were drinking decaffeinated coffee, “caffeine withdrawal increased significantly by 9.5 points.” We found that it decreased. Although the decline was not as great as measured in the deception group, the researchers say the placebo effect was still strong in the unblinded group. The study found that giving placebos to people experiencing withdrawal symptoms helped reduce symptoms, but it’s not ethical to do so in a clinic. Researchers concluded that giving someone decaf can reduce caffeine withdrawal symptoms, even if that person doesn’t think decaf will help. It is unclear whether the same principles apply to clinics, but this study suggests that there may be a way to conduct similar open-label placebos for drug addiction, while still being ethical. suggests.

