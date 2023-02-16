Clinical Outcomes and Prognostic Factors in Asian Patients in a Phase I Clinical Trial

Similar to other studies, we found ~17% 90-day mortality in the phase I study of our patient population, although treatment-related deaths were very rare. [1, 2]This indicates that poor trial outcomes are more related to patient selection errors and cancer progression than grade 5 (fatal) drug adverse events.

Comparison with original RMH score validation cohort [6]our population had a high proportion of women, breast cancer patients, and patients with good ECOG PS (Table 1). In contrast to the test cohort of Kumar et al.population [12]our population had a higher proportion of women and fewer patients with more than three metastatic sites. [7,8,9,10, 18]As with other studies that have demonstrated the utility of this score in various types of cancer, [7, 8, 18], showing that prognostic scores are effective when applied to populations of different types of tumors, and show broad application to clinical trials, including all cancers. The RMH model (model 1) also he significantly predicted 90-day mortality. Our data showed that 31% of patients who died within 90 days had a high his RMH score. Therefore, using scores can help reduce patient attrition during trial recruitment. However, this has the trade-off of excluding 17% of total recruitment (17 patients) with high RMH scores but >90-day mortality. Median overall survival was 10.1 months, consistent with median survival of 5 to 10 months reported in other Phase I trials. [5, 6, 19,20,21,22,23,24]In light of this data, the advent of new treatments such as targeted therapies that are less toxic compared to immunotherapy and chemotherapy will make prognostic scoring systems that allow prediction of mortality beyond 90 days more useful. There is a possibility that

Our study is one of the first studies aimed at validating RMH scores in an Asian population participating in a phase 1 study. Minami et al. [25] demonstrated the utility of the RMH score in predicting progression-free survival (PFS) at a single center in Japan, but only among lung cancer patients in a non-study setting. There is wide variation in cancer incidence and mortality in Asia due to different ethnic groups and socioeconomic status within the region. [26] Our study population is therefore representative of this variability. As an academic Phase 1 trial unit participating in many multicenter, international Phase 1 trials, it is important to identify ways to improve and optimize the selection of trial participants. It also helps researchers to provide patients with a more realistic prognosis and adjust their expectations of participating in trials.

While other groups have shown prognostic power of NLR [12], observed that the incorporation of NLRs into the patient population showed no additional discriminatory power. The RMH and RMH + NLR50 scores include the lab-based biomarkers albumin, LDH, and NLR. Although they are useful in predicting 90-day mortality, the models were of limited utility in predicting longer-term OS.The physiology of how higher NLR is associated with worse outcome has always been poorly understood.While tumor-promoting inflammation is a recognized hallmark of cancer, higher NLR and greater systemic Links to sexual inflammation have only been theorized, but have never been proven. [12], which showed only a modest C-index in predicting overall survival.Variation in cutoffs between different malignancies and study populations, as seen in other studies [11, 12] The difficulty of finding a cutoff that is generalizable and easy to use in common phase I populations is a lie. Information can also be lost when using dichotomies on continuous variables.

The NCIS score holds its place among prognostic scores. Including variables such as ECOG PS and tumor type increases the predictive power of the score. This was confirmed by the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC) score and applied. The score also incorporates ECOG PS and tumor type. [7], and the Princess Margaret Hospital Index using ECOG PS.Although they identified GIST as a poor prognostic factor, our group identified breast cancer as a favorable prognostic factor for gastrointestinal malignancy in a population with a high proportion of breast cancer patients compared with patient populations in other studies. Identifying tumor as a poor prognostic factor [6, 12]NLR was not a significant predictor in the NCIS model, but it continues to be used in other models such as RMH + NLR50 and Gustave Lucy score. Thrombocytopenia was also used as a poor prognostic factor for the MD Anderson Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Score. However, it was not found to be prognostic in our population (data not shown). These models cannot be validated in the population because we did not regularly collect

An important strength of this study is the iAUC and AUC(t). Due to the nature of modern treatments such as immunotherapy, longer median OS has been observed among participants in the current phase 1 trial, so prognostic scores for predicting survival beyond 90 days are more conservative. It can be meaningful. In both the RMH and RMH+NLR50 models he observed a decrease in his AUC after 90 days, and in the NCIS model an improvement in AUC was observed from about 5 months onwards and remained relatively stable thereafter ( Figure 1). 2). At 6 months, the NCIS model with an AUC of 0.71 (95% CI 0.65–0.78) outperformed the RMH (AUC 0.65, 95% CI 0.59–0.71) and the RMH + NLR50 model (AUC 0.67, 95% CI 0.61–0.73 ) performed better than both. ) to predict mortality. Moreover, its iAUC 0.71 (95% CI 0.65–0.76) was also higher than his two other models. To our knowledge, this is the first study to identify this limitation for his RMH and RMH+NLR50 models.

As mentioned above, another strength of this paper is that it is the first paper to examine RMH scores in an Asian Phase I patient population and is one of the largest validation studies of Phase I patients in general. is. NCIS Prognostic Scores are also produced for patients undergoing more modern treatments such as immunotherapy and vaccine therapy. Additional variables may be more difficult to apply to clinical practice, but such information is routinely obtained and is unlikely to be a roadblock. It is also very possible to facilitate decision-making, so it makes sense to validate this score prospectively.

However, this study has limitations. As a retrospective analysis, it is subject to selection bias. We sought to minimize bias by including all patients who had clear inclusion criteria and met the inclusion criteria within the time frame of analysis. This yielded a broad sample of different cancer types and histologies. We also recognize that with rapid advances in cancer treatment, the prognosis of different cancers differs from the time of diagnosis. Therefore, including all cancer types could result in a highly heterogeneous population. However, the target population of our study was cancer patients considered for phase I clinical trials, who were typically well-pretreated and had exhausted standard of care. is survival from the first visit and is more uniform across different cancer types than overall survival from the time of diagnosis. Additionally, prediction of 90-day mortality from the time of study entry is a standard inclusion criterion for Phase I trials. The Phase 1 trial will consist of basket and non-basket trials. Thus, with a simple score that applies to all tumor types and a variety of Phase 1 trial designs, it is easier and therefore more comprehensive to understand at the first visit. This is also a single-center study with a moderate sample size, and additional studies are needed before any definitive conclusions can be drawn for the entire Asian tumor population. Due to the limited sample size, the AUC(t) and iAUC among various prognostic models. However, the 4–6 percentage point improvement in AUC over established models was substantial in validation studies, and a larger prospective study is needed to validate the findings and confirm the superiority of the NCIS scores. suggests that it is necessary to implement