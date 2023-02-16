Multimodal AI biomarkers may help individualize decision-making in high-risk prostate cancer







Issuer: Spratt DE, et al. Abstract 299. Presented at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancer Symposium. February 16-18, 2023; San Francisco.

Spratt reports research funding from Janssen to his institution, honoraria from Varian Medical Systems, and consulting/advisory roles with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Boston Scientific, Janssen Oncology, and Varian Medical Systems. I’m here. See abstract for relevant financial disclosures for all other researchers.



San Francisco – Artificial intelligence-derived biomarkers improved risk stratification for men with high-risk prostate cancer, according to study results presented at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. Biomarkers appear to predict prognosis more independently than standard clinical and pathologic variables, with men with high-risk disease having the highest risk of distant metastases or prostate cancer-specific mortality. A meta-analysis of six randomized phase 3 trials showed that there is.

“Currently, there are many therapeutic decisions to be made in high-risk prostate cancer. [such as] Radiation therapy, treatment of pelvic lymph nodes, addition of abiraterone acetate.” Daniel E. Sprat, M.D. The director of the Department of Radiation Oncology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center told Helio. “[National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Risk groups have limited ability to identify patients [with truly] high-risk or low-risk disease; therefore, we often use a one-size-fits-all approach, resulting in many men being overtreated,” Spratt added. “AI-based digital histopathology models can be used to improve risk stratification for NCCN high-risk prostate cancer and improve treatment individualization.” Researchers have previously trained and validated a multimodal prognostic biomarker (ArteraAI Prostate Test, Artera) to more accurately stratify risk. men with localized prostate cancer. This biomarker demonstrated superiority across multiple endpoints compared to NCCN risk groups that have been used to guide treatment decisions such as hormone therapy use and radiotherapy dose, depending on the context of the study. I was. In the current analysis, Sprat and colleagues aimed to validate biomarkers as tools for guiding treatment decisions in high-risk prostate cancer. Investigators performed a meta-analysis of histopathological imaging and clinical data from six NRG/RTOG randomized phase 3 trials. The study included 1,088 men (20% black) with at least one high-risk feature (cT3-cT4, Gleason score 8-10, PSA >20 ng/mL, or primary Gleason pattern 5). was included. The median PSA for men in the cohort was 21 ng/mL. More than half (60%) had Gleason 8-10 disease and 37% had his cT3-T4 disease. The researchers used standard clinicopathologic variables, including age, PSA, Gleason score, T stage, and number of high-risk patients to estimate time to distant metastasis and prostate cancer-specific mortality. Fine-Gray, cumulative incidence and time-dependent area-under-the-curve analyzes were performed to assess. Features — and multimodal AI models. They did so as continuous scores and categorically by quartile. Researchers characterized death from other causes as competing risks. Median follow-up was 10.4 years (range, 9.1–11.8 years). Univariate analysis showed that the multimodal AI model was associated with distant metastasis (partial distribution HR = 2.05; 95% CI, 1.74-2.43) and prostate cancer-specific mortality (partial distribution HR = 2.04; 95% CI, 1.73-2.42). was shown to appear to be significantly associated with Multivariate analysis adjusted for either age, PSA, Gleason score, T stage, or number of high-risk factors showed that the multimodal AI model was the only variable significantly associated with distant metastasis. rice field. The time-dependent area under the curve for multimodal AI biomarkers in both 5-year distant metastases (0.71) compared with PSA (0.56), Gleason score (0.61), T stage (0.63) and number of high-risk factors appeared to be the highest ( 0.64). The time-dependent area under the curve also appeared to be the highest of all (range, 0.53-0.63) compared to the 5-year prostate cancer-specific mortality rate (0.75) for multimodal AI biomarkers. Using the quartile categories of the multimodal AI biomarkers, the researchers calculated an estimated 10-year distant metastasis rate of 8% in quartile 1 and 31% in quartile 4. They calculated an estimated 15-year prostate cancer-specific mortality rate of 8% in quartile 1. At quartile 4 it is 34%. “I was blown away by how well it performed,” Spratt told Healio. “This was because we trained a man with low- to high-risk disease, and it was difficult for biomarkers to truly improve prognosis in his NCCN high-risk patients. [men.]This really shows the power and potential of this AI technology. ” Researchers are working to extend the study to postoperative and advanced prostate cancer settings, Dr. Spratt said.

