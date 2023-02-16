FDA Advisory Panel Recommends Making Naloxone Available OTC





Two committees of FDA advisors voted unanimously to recommend making naloxone (Narcan; Emergent BioSolutions) available without a prescription. If approved, it would be an important effort to address deaths related to opioid overdose.1 The FDA will make a final decision in the coming weeks, targeting the prescription drug fee legislation on March 29, 2023. Associated Presssome panelists expressed concern about the confusion in packaging and instructions reported by some participants in the company’s survey.2 Emergent BioSolutions has revised its packaging and instructions to address these issues. Said it would be revised.1 Panel members also urged the FDA to act swiftly on their recommendations rather than waiting for follow-up investigations on new packaging and instructions.2 “This favorable endorsement is an important step toward broadening access to Narcan nasal spray to people who may be at risk of opioid overdose,” said senior vice president and head of product business at Emergent BioSolutions. , Paul Williams, said in a press release. “Today’s vote reaffirms our confidence in the safe and effective use of Narcan in our communities.” High opioid-related mortality is a major problem in the United States, only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC data show that in 2021 he said 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, more than 70,000 of which were the result of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.1 Other studies found that unintentional drug overdoses led to a 113% increase in “years lost” (YLL) among US adolescents and young adults. YLL is the difference between the age at which a person dies and the expected life expectancy, according to researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Their study found that after remaining relatively stable from 2016 to 2019, his number of YLLs during puberty due to unintentional drug overdoses went from 39,579 in 2019 to 84,179 in 2020. It turns out that he has more than doubled.3 Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, mostly produced illegally, contributed 68,356 YLLs, compared with 26,628 in 2019. Moreover, her YLL for unintentional overdose in 2020 was higher in men (59,274) than in women (24,905).3 “Our findings contribute to a body of research documenting adolescent overdoses and the effects of fentanyl in the community and across this vulnerable population,” said lead author Sarah Peru. “The death of one young man from an accidental drug overdose is unacceptable. Narcan is the leading version of naloxone in the United States and is available both as a pre-filled nasal device and as an injection. Only pre-filled nasal spray will be available for his OTC. Emergent Biosolutions was the first company to submit an additional New Drug Application with OTC status and received priority review. Making naloxone widely available without a prescription is an important step to improve access. Naloxone is already available without a prescription in all 50 states, but pharmacists are mandated to sell the drug to anyone who asks for it, but not all pharmacies carry it. must be kept behind the counter.2 With FDA approval, the switch to OTC will enable retail sales at vending machines, convenience stores, supermarkets and pharmacies.2 “Bystanders are present in nearly half of fatal overdoses, but naloxone is administered in only a fraction of those cases,” Joshua Lynch, DO, EMT-P, FAAEM, FACEP , a clinical associate professor of emergency and addiction medicine at the university, said in a press release at the Buffalo Jacobs College of Medicine and School of Biomedical Sciences. We can all do our part by being prepared to help in the same way we would in any other emergency. We will have a significant opportunity to reduce1 References Emergent BioSolutions reports that an FDA advisory panel voted unanimously in favor of over-the-counter Narcan (naloxone HCI) nasal spray. news release. Urgent Biosolutions; 15 February 2023. Accessed 16 February 2023. https://investors.emergentbisolutions.com/news-releases/news-release-details/emergent-bisolutions-reports-fda-advisory-committees-unanimous The Perrone M. Panel supports moving the opioid antidote Narcan onto the counter. Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023. Accessed 16 February 2023. https://apnews.com/article/business-medication-opioids-health-38ae986009788501bc418fe108593632 Surge in “Years of Life Lost” due to unintentional drug overdoses among adolescents during pandemic. news release. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. September 13, 2022. Accessed 16 February 2023. https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/mediaroom/pressreleaselisting/years-of-life-lost-to-unintentional-drug-overdose-in-adolescents-spikes-during-pandemic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/fda-advisory-committees-recommend-naloxone-be-available-otc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos