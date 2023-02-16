



Dr. Shaina Alexandria, Assistant Professor of Preventive Medicine in the Department of Biostatistics, was a co-author of the study published in Cell Metabolism. A recent study showed that intermittent fasting combined with exercise can reduce the amount of perihepatic fat in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It was published of cell metabolism. The American Liver Foundation estimates that 100 million people in the United States have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The disease is characterized by the accumulation of fat around the liver in people who do not drink alcohol. In this study, researchers analyzed the effects of alternate-day fasting combined with exercise, fasting alone, or exercise alone on intrahepatic triglyceride (IHTG) content in 80 adults with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. After 3 months, the researchers found that IHTG content was significantly reduced in the combination group compared to the exercise alone and control groups. There was no significant difference between them. Additionally, body weight, fat mass, waist circumference, and alanine transaminase levels were significantly reduced, and insulin sensitivity was significantly increased in the combination group compared with the control group. This finding lays the groundwork for potential non-pharmacological lifestyle strategies to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Dr. Shaina Alexandria,Assistant professor preventive medicine in the department biostatisticsand study co-authors. “Pharmaceutical interventions for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease tend to have some side effects,” says Alexandria. “One of the side effects is weight gain. Therefore, for people who are overweight or obese and have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, pharmaceutical intervention may not be optimal.” Study participants who combined alternate-day fasting and exercise also saw reductions in body weight, fat mass, waist circumference, and alanine transaminase levels compared to controls. “We found a 5.5% reduction in liver fat in the group that participated in both fasting and exercise,” said Krista Varady, professor of kinesiology and nutrition at the University of Illinois at Chicago and senior author of the study. “The combination group also reduced body weight, fat mass, waist circumference and liver enzyme levels by 5%. The combination group also showed increased insulin sensitivity and improved glycemic control,” says Dr. These improvements in glycemic control hold great promise, as fatty liver disease increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.” Longer-term studies are needed, the authors say, but early results are encouraging. “We are pleased that these lifestyle interventions may be an effective way for people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease to lose weight while reducing liver fat.” The IHTG results need further study, although the IHTG and combination groups appeared to have no difference in any of the measured outcomes.The estimated 5.5% reduction in liver fat in the combination group was , which was greater than the 2.3% reduction in the alternate-day fasting group, which is a meaningful clinical difference, but which was not statistically different in this trial. And the spread of estimates makes us want to explore it in larger or longer trials.” This work was supported by National Institutes of Health grant R01DK119783.

