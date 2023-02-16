Gut Microbes Affect Children’s Health





Interesting research shows that altering the gut microbial balance may improve growth and overall health, especially among children in low-income countries. Altering the gut microbial composition could ameliorate nutritional deficiencies in children living in rural Zimbabwe and affect growth, an important measure of health. Nature Communications. Gut microbiota did not change with improved diet and hygiene. This suggests that more intensive interventions are needed to alter microbial colonization early in life. However, having an HIV-positive mother and being exposed to the virus in utero was associated with an imbalance in the gut microbiota, even in children who were themselves uninfected. Ruairi Robertson, lead author of the study, said Inside precision medicine That current interventions targeting undernutrition in children rely heavily on the provision of simple nutrients such as sugar, vitamins and minerals. Although they are beneficial, they are mostly absorbed in the small intestine and do not affect the gut microbiome, which is most densely populated in the large intestine. “This study adds to some existing literature demonstrating the importance of developing a healthy gut microbiome for child development,” he said. “Future interventions targeting the gut microbiome, in addition to simple nutrients, may therefore help reduce the burden and associated consequences of undernutrition in children worldwide.” Several studies have linked the gut microbiome of infants to asthma, obesity, and other conditions common in developed countries. However, data are scarce in low-income settings where malnutrition, diarrheal disease and infectious diseases are common. Using state-of-the-art metagenomic sequencing, the team used over 800 stool samples to map the gut microbiota of 335 children aged 1-18 months from rural Zimbabwe. All participants were enrolled in the Hygiene, Hygiene, and Infant Nutrition Effects (SHINE) trial. This trial is a randomized trial investigating whether improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) or infant and young child feeding (IYCF) can combat stunting. The results showed that the maturation of the gut microbiota in children is strongly accelerated by age. As in the Western setting, the microbiome is bifidobacteria following childhood Faecalibacterium and Prevotella After weaning. This trial showed that WASH had no effect on stunting, and IYCF reduced this by about 5-fold. Surprisingly, however, neither intervention had a strong effect on the infant’s gut microbiota. In contrast, children born to HIV-positive mothers had an over-mature, diverse gut microbiota and depleted commensal bacteria. bifidobacteria and amino acid biosynthetic pathways. This study showed that the taxonomic composition of the gut microbiota hardly predicts growth. However, functional characteristics of the microbiome could better predict current and future growth, and included metagenomic pathways involved in vitamin B metabolism and nucleotide biosynthesis among the most predictable pathways. . The researchers suggest that their results suggest that altered inheritance and assembly of the infant’s gut microbiota may contribute to stunting, mortality, and stunting seen in HIV-exposed but uninfected (CHEU) children. It raises the interesting possibility that it may cause some cognitive impairment. They concluded that “novel therapeutic approaches targeting the gut microbiota may mitigate the poor clinical outcomes observed in CHEU, an increasing number of children in sub-Saharan Africa.” suggesting.

