Learn more about good cholesterol





Controlling blood cholesterol levels is one way to avoid cardiovascular disease and prevent heart attacks and strokes. Doctors are focused on helping men lower blood levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol. There is likely to be. If this build-up blocks blood flow to the heart or brain, it can cause a heart attack or stroke. Target LDL levels depend on your risk factor profile. In general, the lower the number, the better. If you already have cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for it, you should aim to get your LDL below 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). For people at average risk, lifestyle changes that allow him to achieve levels below 100 mg/dL are excellent. You and your doctor can decide whether you need a statin or other medication to further lower your LDL. But what about LDL cholesterol’s counterpart, high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or “good” cholesterol? “HDL is often lost in the cholesterol conversation, but it plays an important role in heart health, so it’s important to monitor HDL while managing LDL,” says Harvard TH Chan School of Cardiovascular Disease. Dr. Frank Sacks, Professor of Prevention, said: of public health. When is good HDL too good? HDL is considered “good” because it does a good job. It patrols the blood vessels, picking up excess cholesterol from the bloodstream and artery walls and delivering it to the liver for elimination from the body. This continuous action prevents dangerous plaque build-up. Guidelines recommend keeping her HDL levels between 40 mg/dL and 60 mg/dL for an adult male. “A level below 40 mg/dL could mean that he doesn’t have enough HDL to function properly,” says Dr. Sacks. HDL is considered “good”, so it makes sense that the higher the amount, the better the protection. However, research has shown that this is not necessarily true and that HDL levels above 80 mg/dL do not provide additional benefits. Higher HDL is not always effective as it needs help to do the job. Research suggests that HDL’s protective role depends in part on levels of LDL and triglycerides (a type of blood fat that helps structure your lipid profile). One study looking at people with low and high HDL levels and normal and high LDL and triglyceride levels found that healthy levels of all three are necessary for optimal protection against cardiovascular disease. It turns out that there is a need. Need an advanced lipid test?

Doctors use lipid panels to measure cholesterol levels, screen for cardiovascular disease risk, and monitor treatment. Still, more detailed cholesterol information may be needed. This requires an advanced lipid test that measures apolipoprotein B (apoB), the major protein in LDL. Studies suggest that higher amounts of apoB may be associated with higher risk.

But not everyone needs this test. “For the average person with high LDL or high total cholesterol, additional detail does not significantly change diagnosis or treatment,” says Frank Chan, professor of cardiovascular disease prevention at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Sachs says. However, he adds that certain individuals may benefit. These include people with no apparent risk factors such as high LDL, hypertension, diabetes, or smoking who have recently had a stroke or heart attack, and men who have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease before the age of 55. .





on the rise A standard blood test called a lipid panel measures a person’s total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides. Certain individuals may benefit from advanced lipid testing (see Do I need advanced lipid testing?). The results help assess the risk of cardiovascular disease and determine if treatment is needed. Addressing high LDL is always a top priority, but Dr. Sachs says that if your HDL levels are very low (below 40 mg/dL), your doctor will likely recommend lifestyle changes. . “A person’s HDL level is largely determined by genetics, but certain habits can lower his HDL levels,” he says. Here are some strategies that people with low HDL should adopt. Exercise more. Moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking for at least 30 minutes three times a week, can help boost HDL. High-intensity interval training can also help. lose weight; If you’re overweight, aim to lose 5% to 10% of your current weight. Reduce refined carbs. Switch from refined carbs (white bread, white pasta) to whole grains (oats, whole grain pasta, brown rice) and add lean proteins such as poultry, tofu, beans, and lentils to your diet. Limit alcohol. If you do consume it, limit it to 1-2 scoops per day. no smoking Seek medical help to quit smoking if necessary. Image: © Dilok Klaisataporn/Getty Images

