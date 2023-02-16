Cardiorenal events account for the majority of healthcare costs in patients with heart failure





According to a recent study published in , patients with heart failure (HF) are at increased risk of cardiorenal complications, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), which poses a significant risk of all-cause mortality. heartOver five years, a study found that cardiorenal events accounted for most of the health care costs in the heart failure patient population. “These individuals are at significant risk of adverse outcomes and associated costs, primarily due to hospitalization for HF or CKD,” the study’s authors wrote. It is estimated that 64 million people worldwide have HF. HF increases the risk of serious complications such as ischemic heart disease (IHD) and higher his CKD. Additionally, at least 1% to 2% of the US annual healthcare budget is spent on HF. Researchers conducted a multinational and observational study on cardiorenal and metabolic disorders (CaReMe) heart failure to understand the prevalence of heart failure in contemporary patients. They also conducted research to understand the risks and costs associated with HF. This study examined the records of 629,440 patients with a clinical diagnosis of prevalent HF in 11 participating countries. The mean age of patients was 75.2 years, at least 48.8% of patients had his IHD, and the most used disease-modifying treatments were beta-blockers (69.3%) and renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitors (65.8%). )was. “Contemporaneous heart failure patients in clinical practice are generally older and have more comorbidities than previously reported in single country studies (routine health care settings) in the current aging population. ,” wrote the study’s authors. Researchers have found that 1% to 2% of the world’s adult population has HF. Over 60% of his patients had mild or sustained HF, but nearly 50% also experienced renal failure. In the current analysis, at least 49% of patients with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) had late-type her CKD (stages 3 to 5). The risk of adverse outcomes was worse in patients with cardiorenal disease than in those with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. As a result, patients with either HF or CKD had the highest all-cause mortality. In the study population, the 1-year mortality rate from HF was 13%. According to investigators, most medical costs can also be attributed to cardiorenal events. [that] There is a high recurrence rate of heart failure and a high mortality rate after heart failure,” the authors of the study wrote. Study limitations included three countries with no data on heart failure prevalence. Additionally, researchers were unable to assess undetected or underreported cases of HF. Additionally, the study did not consider factors including history of hypertension, duration of diabetes, smoking, and other socioeconomic and environmental factors. “As heart failure treatments are rapidly improving, there is considerable public health potential in understanding the modern burden of heart failure and the importance of optimizing its management,” the researchers said. I am writing. reference Norhammar A, Bodegard J, Vanderheyden M, et al. Prevalence, Outcomes, and Costs of the Contemporary Multinational Population with Heart Failure. heart. February 2023. Accessed 14 February 2023. doi: 10.1136/heartjnl-2022-321702

