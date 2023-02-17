Health
Differences in gut microbiota diversity due to dietary patterns in obese children
In a recent study published in microbiology spectrum, Researchers found that differences in dietary patterns between normal-weight and overweight or obese children contribute to variations in gut microbiota diversity, gut bacterial virulence factors, and metabolic function. discovered.
study: Gut microbiota virulence factors are associated with BMI and metabolic blood parameters in obese children. Image Credit: Africa Studios/Shutterstock.com
Background
There is increasing evidence that the gut microbiota plays an important role in many aspects of host metabolism, including digestion, energy harvesting and induction of mild inflammation. In addition, not only host genetic factors but also other characteristics such as age, diet, immunity and gender influence the composition of the gut microbiota.
Studies have shown that gut bacterial diversity and individual functional capacity differ between normal-weight and obese individuals. Altered gut microbiota profiles are also associated with metabolic disturbances, lipid accumulation, and inflammation.
Hepatic lipogenesis and hormonal regulation of appetite are also associated with gut microbiota genes.
Apart from its role in adipogenesis, superoxide reduction, and vitamin metabolism, the gut microbiota also plays a role in innate immunity and systemic low-grade inflammatory conditions that may contribute to fat deposition and obesity. adjust. Therefore, the combination of dysbiosis, an imbalance in the gut microbiota, and diet may play an important role in the development of obesity.
About research
In the current study, researchers performed a cross-sectional analysis of data from 45 children aged 6 to 12 years to determine the association between gut microbiota and obesity.
A questionnaire was used to obtain information on food frequency, gender, age, and body mass index (BMI). Children were classified into two categories: overweight and obese (OWOB) and normal weight (NW) based on the World Health Organization (WHO) z-score, adjusting for sex and age for BMI.
Using data from food frequency questionnaires, children’s diets were classified into two nutritional patterns. To this end, pattern 1 was characterized by complex carbohydrates and proteins, whereas pattern 2 consisted of simple carbohydrates and saturated fats.
shotgun metagenomics was used to assess the taxonomic diversity of the gut microbiota and its metabolic capacity from genomic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) extracted from fecal samples. Clade-specific markers were used for taxonomic and functional assessment of gut bacteria. In addition, reverse Simpson and Shannon diversity indices were calculated.
We used the virulence factor database to screen for virulence factor genes, but multivariate linear modeling was used to compare taxon, virulence factor, and gut microbial functions with diet, serology, and anthropometric measurements. We determined the association with covariates of
Investigation result
We observed significant differences between the alpha and beta diversity of the gut microbiota between children in the NW and OWOB groups, thus suggesting that specific phyla of bacteria contribute to higher levels of energy harvesting. was suggested.
In addition, species such as Ruminococcus Race, victim on the way, Mitsuokera multashida, Aristipes Race, Clostridium species, and Acinetobacter johnsonii It was associated with healthier metabolic parameters.
In contrast, increased abundance of bacteria such as Veillonellaceae, lactococcus, Fusicatenibacter saccharivorans, Fusicatenibacter prausnitzi, Eubacterium, Roseburia, dial lister, Coprococcus catus, bifidobacteriaand Bilophila It has been identified in children with proinflammatory conditions and obesity.
bacteria such as Citrobacter europaeus, Citrobacter youngwe, Klebsiella baricola, Enterococcus mundoti, Gemera morbilorumand Citrobacter portculensis It was associated with increased lipid and sugar intake, and increased blood biochemistry and anthropometric values.
A diet high in fat and simple carbohydrates Citrobacter and Klebsierra intestinal seeds. Moreover, previous studies have shown that these bacterial species are potential markers of inflammation, obesity, and increased fasting blood glucose.
Menaquinone and gamma-glutamyl metabolism were negatively associated with BMI. Moreover, the NW group children’s microbiome retained a more consistent alpha diversity of virulence factors, whereas the OWOB microbiome showed a preponderance of virulence factors.
Differences in metabolic capacity related to biosynthetic pathways of vitamins, carriers, amino acids, nucleotides, nucleosides, amines, and polyamines, and degradation of nucleotides, nucleosides, and carbohydrate-sugars were also seen between the NW and OWOB groups. rice field. .
Conclusion
We found that dietary profile and gut microbiota diversity are interrelated and associated with altered metabolic parameters, virulence factor dominance and obesity. Altered gut microbiota diversity and relative abundance are associated with obesity, inflammatory responses, and metabolic disorders.
Taken together, the findings suggest that the prevalence of virulence factors, and the metabolic and genetic role of the gut microbiota in increasing inflammation, may help identify individuals at increased risk for childhood obesity. increase.
Journal reference:
- Murga-Garrido, SM, Ulloa-Perez, EJ, Diaz-Benitez, CE, and others. (2023). Gut microbiota virulence factors are associated with her BMI and metabolic blood parameters in an obese child. microbiology spectrum. doi:10.1128/spectrum.03382-22
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230216/Differences-in-gut-microbiome-diversity-attributed-to-dietary-patterns-in-children-with-obesity.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- H5N1: Should I be concerned about recent bird flu outbreaks?
- British embassy spy who gave secrets to Russia jailed – BBC News
- COVID-19 infection may increase patients’ risk of developing diabetes
- Belle of the ball: La Jolla resident wins 100th gold ball in tennis
- 11 West High football players sign with D-1 schools on historic signing day
- Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Cruise control
- Australia crushes Sri Lanka to make it three wins out of three
- Hokies appear to be continuing good form as hosts of Liberty, West Virginia
- Serum lactate monitoring may help predict neurological dysfunction caused by acute metabolic crisis
- Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
- Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran
- Qatargas organizes NSD activities in Aspire Zone, Al Khor Community