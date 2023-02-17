Differences in gut microbiota diversity due to dietary patterns in obese children

In a recent study published in microbiology spectrum, Researchers found that differences in dietary patterns between normal-weight and overweight or obese children contribute to variations in gut microbiota diversity, gut bacterial virulence factors, and metabolic function. discovered.

study: Gut microbiota virulence factors are associated with BMI and metabolic blood parameters in obese children. Image Credit: Africa Studios/Shutterstock.com

Background

There is increasing evidence that the gut microbiota plays an important role in many aspects of host metabolism, including digestion, energy harvesting and induction of mild inflammation. In addition, not only host genetic factors but also other characteristics such as age, diet, immunity and gender influence the composition of the gut microbiota.

Studies have shown that gut bacterial diversity and individual functional capacity differ between normal-weight and obese individuals. Altered gut microbiota profiles are also associated with metabolic disturbances, lipid accumulation, and inflammation.

Hepatic lipogenesis and hormonal regulation of appetite are also associated with gut microbiota genes.

Apart from its role in adipogenesis, superoxide reduction, and vitamin metabolism, the gut microbiota also plays a role in innate immunity and systemic low-grade inflammatory conditions that may contribute to fat deposition and obesity. adjust. Therefore, the combination of dysbiosis, an imbalance in the gut microbiota, and diet may play an important role in the development of obesity.

About research

In the current study, researchers performed a cross-sectional analysis of data from 45 children aged 6 to 12 years to determine the association between gut microbiota and obesity.

A questionnaire was used to obtain information on food frequency, gender, age, and body mass index (BMI). Children were classified into two categories: overweight and obese (OWOB) and normal weight (NW) based on the World Health Organization (WHO) z-score, adjusting for sex and age for BMI.

Using data from food frequency questionnaires, children’s diets were classified into two nutritional patterns. To this end, pattern 1 was characterized by complex carbohydrates and proteins, whereas pattern 2 consisted of simple carbohydrates and saturated fats.

shotgun metagenomics was used to assess the taxonomic diversity of the gut microbiota and its metabolic capacity from genomic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) extracted from fecal samples. Clade-specific markers were used for taxonomic and functional assessment of gut bacteria. In addition, reverse Simpson and Shannon diversity indices were calculated.

We used the virulence factor database to screen for virulence factor genes, but multivariate linear modeling was used to compare taxon, virulence factor, and gut microbial functions with diet, serology, and anthropometric measurements. We determined the association with covariates of

Investigation result

We observed significant differences between the alpha and beta diversity of the gut microbiota between children in the NW and OWOB groups, thus suggesting that specific phyla of bacteria contribute to higher levels of energy harvesting. was suggested.

In addition, species such as Ruminococcus Race, victim on the way, Mitsuokera multashida, Aristipes Race, Clostridium species, and Acinetobacter johnsonii It was associated with healthier metabolic parameters.

In contrast, increased abundance of bacteria such as Veillonellaceae, lactococcus, Fusicatenibacter saccharivorans, Fusicatenibacter prausnitzi, Eubacterium, Roseburia, dial lister, Coprococcus catus, bifidobacteriaand Bilophila It has been identified in children with proinflammatory conditions and obesity.

bacteria such as Citrobacter europaeus, Citrobacter youngwe, Klebsiella baricola, Enterococcus mundoti, Gemera morbilorumand Citrobacter portculensis It was associated with increased lipid and sugar intake, and increased blood biochemistry and anthropometric values.

A diet high in fat and simple carbohydrates Citrobacter and Klebsierra intestinal seeds. Moreover, previous studies have shown that these bacterial species are potential markers of inflammation, obesity, and increased fasting blood glucose.

Menaquinone and gamma-glutamyl metabolism were negatively associated with BMI. Moreover, the NW group children’s microbiome retained a more consistent alpha diversity of virulence factors, whereas the OWOB microbiome showed a preponderance of virulence factors.

Differences in metabolic capacity related to biosynthetic pathways of vitamins, carriers, amino acids, nucleotides, nucleosides, amines, and polyamines, and degradation of nucleotides, nucleosides, and carbohydrate-sugars were also seen between the NW and OWOB groups. rice field. .

Conclusion

We found that dietary profile and gut microbiota diversity are interrelated and associated with altered metabolic parameters, virulence factor dominance and obesity. Altered gut microbiota diversity and relative abundance are associated with obesity, inflammatory responses, and metabolic disorders.

Taken together, the findings suggest that the prevalence of virulence factors, and the metabolic and genetic role of the gut microbiota in increasing inflammation, may help identify individuals at increased risk for childhood obesity. increase.