How a Plant-Based Diet Helps Prostate Cancer Survivors

A new study by California researchers has found that a plant-based diet can be a powerful tool for reducing the progression of prostate cancer and reducing the chances of the disease coming back.

“The bottom line is, the more plants, the better,” said Vivian Liu, clinical research coordinator at the Osher Center for Integrative Health at the University of California, San Francisco, in a call Thursday with CTVNews.ca. .

Liu, lead author of the study that she is present at Thursday’s cancer conferencewhich, to her knowledge, is the only study that has looked at the consequences of this kind of diet in prostate cancer survivors, in contrast to other studies that have looked at diet and risk of developing cancer.

“We hope that these findings will rigorously inform clinical care, where providers can provide dietary recommendations and guidance for health care,” she said.

How a plant-based diet helped cancer survivors

Apart from skin cancers other than melanoma, prostate cancer is the most common disease in men, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. It is also the third leading cause of cancer death in men in Canada.

By 2022, approximately 24,600 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and another 4,600 will die that year.

Liu and her co-authors identified prostate cancer diagnoses in the Cancer of the Prostate Strategic Urologic Research Endeavor registry, a large study of 15,000 men across the United States that began in 1999. We surveyed 2,038 men who were

The researchers were able to examine the diets of 2,038 men who completed a food frequency questionnaire. Researchers used modeling to understand whether there is a relationship between diet and disease progression. This includes examining other factors such as age, cancer stage, and walking speed.

Patients who reported diets containing the most plants had a 52% lower risk of disease progression and a 53% lower chance of cancer recurrence compared with participants on the diets containing the lowest amounts of plants. A plant-based diet was also particularly effective in older men over the age of 65.

Of the pool of men, 204 had confirmed cancer progression. This is close to her 11% of participants.

Fruits and vegetables are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties and contain dietary fiber, says Liu.

“Thus, they can improve glucose control and reduce inflammation,” she said. Heterocyclic amines are chemical compounds that can potentially reduce harmful exposures from food. Carcinogenic.

Diets high in animal protein can increase insulin resistance and insulin levels, and dairy products can increase levels of IGF1, which stands for insulin-like growth factor 1. IGF1 is a hormone. is The study found that it may increase the risk of developing some types of cancer If it is found at higher levels in the blood.

Vegetables and fruits that help fight other cancers

Other recent studies have shown the health benefits of a plant-based diet when it comes to fighting cancer. One US study published in March 2022 A study of the health status of more than 47,000 men found that a plant-based diet was associated with a lower risk of developing prostate cancer, especially in men over the age of 65.

another Large study published in November The journal BMC Medicine found that a plant-based diet reduced men’s chances of developing colon cancer by 22%.

Overall, Liu said the study could ignite more research, help patients become more informed about how they make decisions about their health, and help providers use the research as a supportive tool. I hope to be able to

“This is something men can do on their own or with help…they have shopping lists. ” she said