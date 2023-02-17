Norovirus: symptoms, treatment and how to avoid infection

The norovirus case, the bug behind it 60% of gastric flu cases In humans, after several quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is on the rise again in Canada.

Norovirus, also known as Norwalk virus, affects people of all ages and is usually most active between November and March. It is highly contagious and common in Canada, so most people who live here have been infected at some point in their lives.

Pandemic-related precautions such as physical distancing, masking and thorough hand hygiene have made outbreaks less common over the past few years, but public health experts say the virus could make a comeback this winter. It says there is

According to Dr. Isaac Bogotch, an infectious disease expert at the University of Toronto Health Network, the current norovirus infection rate in Canada is typical of an average pre-pandemic winter.

“Throughout 2020, 2021, and even part of 2022, there have been school closures, business closures, stay-at-home orders, and a great deal of attention to hygiene and hygiene,” Bogotsch told CTVNews.ca. said in an interview.. Thursday.

“But the world today seems very similar to the pre-pandemic era: there are social gatherings, people are back to work, kids are back to school, people are traveling, and in 2020 and many of the infections that declined in frequency between 2021 and 2021 have started to reappear.”

How is norovirus transmitted and how is it spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious and has been the leading cause of acute gastroenteritis outbreaks worldwide since 2002, according to the National Collaborative Center for Infectious Diseases (NCCID).

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach or intestines usually characterized by vomiting and diarrhea, and noroviruses are responsible for an estimated 685 million cases of acute gastroenteritis each year. According to NCCID, most people will get norovirus five times in their lifetime.

“Unfortunately, you don’t need extensive exposure to be infected with this. Another interesting thing about norovirus is that it’s actually pretty hardy.

“It stays on the surface for a while and is resistant to heat, cold and even alcohol-based cleaners.”

The typical route of norovirus transmission is through infected bodily fluids and contaminants such as saliva, vomit, or most commonly faeces.

Outbreaks usually occur in crowded settings such as schools, hospitals, child care facilities, nursing homes, cruise ships and passenger trains, said Dr. Tony Mazzulli, an infectious disease specialist at Sinai Health in Toronto.

“People who are sick or have come into contact with a contaminated environment will get it on their hands or food and pick it up,” Mazzulli told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview Thursday.

“Wherever they’re in a kind of close contact, closed environment, it’s very easily contagious.”

Drinking water and food such as oysters, shrimp and many fruits and vegetables can also be easily contaminated with norovirus through exposure to sewage, according to NCCID.

What are the symptoms of infection?

Norovirus has an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours, but symptoms such as nausea and vomiting may appear as early as 12 hours after exposure.

“Symptoms can start quite suddenly, in the sense that people have pretty severe nausea and vomiting,” Bogoch said. Frequent severe nausea and vomiting and feeling really sick for about a day or two before symptoms begin to subside.

The severity of symptoms varies from person to person, and some people who are infected with norovirus are asymptomatic. Older people, people with weakened immune systems, and young children tend to experience the most severe symptoms.

Symptoms usually begin to disappear after 24 to 36 hours, but Bogotch warned that people with norovirus can shed the virus in their stools for “days or weeks” even after recovery. doing.

“That’s why it’s so hard to remove,” he said.

How is norovirus infection treated?

There is no specific treatment for norovirus infection. Most people who get norovirus start to recover on their own after a day or two, so treatment usually focuses on relieving symptoms and staying hydrated.

People with norovirus need to drink plenty of fluids, such as oral rehydration solutions containing electrolytes, to replace fluids lost through vomiting and diarrhea, Mazzurri said.

“The very young and the very old suffer the most because they can’t get up and go get a drink,” he said.

“Sure, if you can get anti-nausea medications or suppositories, it can help control nausea, but for the most part it’s just symptomatic treatment and hydration.

People who are severely dehydrated may need to see a doctor or be hospitalized.

How can I avoid getting norovirus?

If norovirus occurs at home, work, or school, it is difficult to avoid infection. However, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and others.

“Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands,” said Mazzurri. No. Be careful not to put your hand in your mouth or nose.”

Bogotch said the best way to keep your hands clean during a norovirus outbreak is to rub them with soap and water.

“Soap and water are better than alcohol-based hand sanitizers for this particular virus,” he said.

Bogoch and Mazzulli said that anyone in a norovirus-infected household should stay home for at least 36 to 48 hours to avoid infecting others, and that high-touch surfaces in the home should be regularly disinfected with bleach-based disinfectants. said it needs to be cleaned with a product from

“We clean the surface meticulously,” says Mazzulli. “You can certainly use household bleach, wipe the surface down, leave it there for about five minutes, then wipe off the bleach. That’s probably the best disinfectant.