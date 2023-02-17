Myocarditis study misrepresented to fuel vaccine claims

Study claims that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine causes five times as many cases myocarditis than a COVID infection.

However, the results of scientific papers examining the clinical outcomes of mRNA vaccines and COVID-associated myocarditis are misrepresented and the claims are false.

The paper’s co-author, a medical research expert, said the study didn’t look at the size of the comparison groups, so it can’t be used to compare different causes of myocarditis.

the claim is Facebook post (screenshot here“A new paper published in the BMJ shows that Covid[vaccine]causes five times more cases of myocarditis than Covid itself. For young people: Risk is ten times higher.”

The post shares a screenshot of February 5th Tweet From Dr Eli David, he makes the same claim.he shares the link to research in a twitter thread.

You can download the full survey here: aPDFexamined the clinical outcome of myocarditis due to the COVID mRNA vaccine compared to myocarditis due to the virus itself and other causes.

The conclusion of this study is that patients suffering from myocarditis should: mRNA vaccine Patients with COVID-induced myocarditis and those with conventional myocarditis had better clinical outcomes within 90 days of admission.

Facebook posts use misinformation from tweets to spread false claims.

This study used a cohort of 7,292 people aged 12 years and older with myocarditis as a primary or secondary diagnosis from a population of 23 million people in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Table 1 on page 4 of PDF We break down the number of patients in studies related to different types of myocarditis. 109 of myocarditis caused by COVID. 530 people with post-vaccination myocarditis.

This table is the source of the post’s “five times” claim.

It’s also responsible for an additional false claim that young people are at “10-fold” higher risk: 19 cases from COVID in 2012 versus 202 cases of post-vaccination myocarditis (10-1 ratio). was created on the basis that there was a 24-year-old group.

Comirnaty mRNA Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial.

Research co-author Anders VideProfessor of Pharmacoepidemiology, University of Copenhagen State Serum InstituteSaid AAP Fact Check Claims arise from a complete misreading of the data.

“In short, our study did not compare the number of vax- and c19-related myocarditis,” Professor Hviid said in an email.

“To make a proper comparison, we need denominators for the number of doses of vaccine administered and the number of infections, which we did not provide in our study. prognostic studies of patients with myocarditis. ”

Professor Hviid added that the post misinterpreted the proportion of myocarditis patients in the study as a comparison of causes of heart disease.

“The ratio of vax-related to c19-related (myocarditis) is 530/109 = 4.9. You can’t compare risks, you need a denominator of population at risk,” he said.

“Our study does not compare these risks and does not provide a denominator.”

false allegations twitter thread By Sydney-based physicians and researchers Kyle Sheldrick.

Dr. Sheldrick also said AAP Fact Check In an email that the size of the groups you are comparing should be evaluated to examine excess risk.

To do this, he calculated and created a basis for comparison.years at risk”.

On this basis, the results differed significantly from those made in the claims, with far more cases of myocarditis, heart failure, and death associated with COVID infection than vaccines.

Experts say the study did not compare the risk of myocarditis from different causes.

Summarizing the issues with this claim, he states: infection.

“If you just compared the raw numbers for appendicitis, car crashes and broken legs, you would see far more cases in the post-vaccination group, just because there are far more in that group. .

“This is why, when trying to determine excess risk, it is important to try to at least account for how many person-years were spent in each group and what the baseline rate of cases would be. Just compare.”

verdict The claim that scientific papers show that the COVID mRNA vaccine causes five times more myocarditis than the virus itself is false. Co-Author and Medical Research Expert Spoken AAP Fact Check The claim misrepresents both the purpose of the study and its conclusions. Prognostic studies do not provide group sizes for comparison and therefore cannot be used to address excess risk. This study indeed found that post-vaccination myocarditis had a significantly lower risk of heart failure compared to post-COVID-infection myocarditis. error – Your claim is incorrect. * AAP Fact Check is an accredited member of International fact-checking networkFollow us for the latest fact checks. Facebook, twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images contained on the AAP Website are for personal use only and may not be rewritten, copied, resold or redistributed, framed, linked, shared on social media or otherwise. cannot be used for compensation purposes. For more information, please contact our

Standard Terms of Use.