Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia: 5 Diseases You Should Know About





SINGAPORE – Dementia is a general term for impairment in the ability to remember, think or make decisions about everyday activities, since Thursday American actor Bruce Willis has announced that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. About 1 in 10 people over the age of 60 in Singapore suffer from dementia, according to the Ministry of Health. According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, he has more than 100 forms of dementia, each with different causes and symptoms. Here are five common types of dementia. 1. Alzheimer’s disease According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease is responsible for 60-70% of dementia cases worldwide. This condition is caused by the accumulation of certain types of proteins in and around brain cells. Such accumulation causes a decrease in the chemical messengers that send messages or signals between brain cells. Over time, different areas of the brain begin to shrink, and memory is usually the first area affected. A progressive disease, Alzheimer’s disease causes gradual worsening of symptoms over years, causing memory loss, affecting the ability to think, react to people and surroundings, and interfere with simple tasks such as eating and bathing. It leads to loss of ability to work. On average, people afflicted with this disease have a life expectancy of 8 to 10 years after diagnosis. 2. Vascular dementia According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it is the second most common dementia in the world after Alzheimer’s disease. It is mainly caused by reduced blood flow or damaged blood vessels in the brain due to stroke. Depending on the size and location of the affected area, a person may become forgetful or, in severe cases, may have difficulty thinking clearly and have significant memory problems that prevent them from functioning normally. Heart disease and atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) also increase the risk of developing vascular dementia.

