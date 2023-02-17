Canine flu cases increase in some parts of the US this winter





Dog flu cases are on the rise this winter



Dog flu cases are on the rise this winter 03:04 Veterinarians are advising dog owners to get their puppies vaccinated against canine flu, as cases spiked in several parts of the United States this winter. Canine influenza, also known as canine flu, is a contagious respiratory disease of dogs caused by a specific type A influenza virus known to infect dogs, and is a seasonal flu virus that spreads among people each year. is different. according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most cases are not life-threatening, the CDC says. In some areas, cases increased this winter. Philadelphia, north texas and Minneapolis. According to the CDC, canine flu symptoms include coughing, runny nose, fever and loss of appetite. Most dogs usually recover from canine flu within two to three weeks, but in more severe cases, some dogs can develop a secondary bacterial infection that can lead to more serious illness or pneumonia. CDC says it has potential. “We’re really looking for changes in their behavior,” said veterinary microbiologist Stephen Cole. CBS news Thursday. “Are they acting lethargic, lethargic, or not wanting to eat? Also, pay attention to their breathing rate: are they breathing faster? Need to take a deeper breath?” Cole said it’s unlikely that canine flu could spread to humans, although dogs can catch other diseases like COVID-19 from their owners. “COVID-19 is indeed reported to be transmitted from humans to pets,” said Cole. “While there have never been reports of canine flu infecting humans, it is important to be cautious as the risk is not completely zero,” he added. In addition, Cole said pet owners in areas with large outbreaks of canine flu should keep their dogs out of crowded environments and vaccinate them if possible. “For canine flu, flu vaccines are available,” Cole told CBS News. is very important.” “The most important thing is to make sure your pet is okay and keep a close eye on it so you can get veterinary attention whenever you need it,” Cole added.

