Health
Addressing the cervical cancer disparity could save thousands of lives
In the United States, cancer continues to second most Heart disease was the only cause of death. In 2023, American Cancer Society estimates There will be nearly 2 million new cancer cases and over 600,000 deaths.
One cancer we have to talk about because of its disproportionate impact on women of color, especially during Black History Month in February, is: cervical cancer.
According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is 4th most Cancer forms in women worldwide. In this country American Cancer Society estimates About 13,960 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed this year alone, and 4,310 people are expected to die from the disease. These numbers should shock you. This means that not only is it almost entirely preventable through vaccination and screening, but it is treatable and curable if detected early, with a mortality rate of nearly 31%.
In short, these thousands of deaths are completely unnecessary.
and WHO Dying is important. Highest proportion of Hispanic women Black women have far more of the new cervical cancer cases highest mortality Of any racial or ethnic group, according to the American Cancer Statistics Working Group.
This issue highlights two important points. One, HPV vaccine education is absolutely essential, and two, as a nation, we must address the disparities in our healthcare system that worsen outcomes for black women and other women of color. . Otherwise, more women will die.
First, let’s address the issue of vaccine education. The lack of accurate information means that some people cannot get the vaccines they need. For cervical cancer, this is her vaccine against HPV, the virus that almost always causes it.
Patients are eligible to receive the vaccine as young as 9 to 45 years old. However, in 2020, only about 58% of adolescents aged 13 to her 17 had received the full course of vaccinations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is despite the fact that if someone received all recommended vaccinations before they became sexually active (the CDC recommended age is 11 or 12), they would not be able to get HPV-related genital warts and cancer. Despite the fact that the risk can be reduced. 99%according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. vaccines for children A program can help. The HPV vaccine has also been used by him for over 15 years and has been proven to be safe.
The American Cancer Society recently report Based on data from women aged 20 to 24 who first received the HPV vaccine, the incidence of cervical cancer in the United States decreased by 65% between 2012 and 2019. Despite the HPV vaccine’s demonstrated success, vaccination coverage remains below national targets and has only worsened during the pandemic.
In light of these facts, all eligible Americans — men and women (yes, men have HPV-related cancers, too) — should be vaccinated against HPV.
Moreover, screening is an important method for early detection of precancerous cells that respond well to therapy.cervical cancer was once one of the most common causes of death For American women. But since doctors began using her PAP test routinely, significantly reduced mortalityHPV testing has also become an important screening tool because it can detect infection with forms of HPV that have a high risk of leading to cancer. can be prevented.
Therefore, the fact that everyone is the first to get cervical cancer and the second to die shows that certain people are not getting the care they need and that inequalities are entrenched in the health care system. increase.
because as one A Mayo Clinic doctor explained, there are no inherent genetic differences that predispose women of color to the disease. Rather, the country’s long history of racism creates disparities that “permeate the health care system and impact these women’s access to resources, and thus affect some of the health care they need.” And this has inherently bad consequences.” Human Rights Watch I echoed that sentiment when describing a 2022 report showing high mortality from cervical cancer among women in rural Georgia.
Barriers to care that may particularly affect women of color include transportation costs and expenses. Getting to an appointment can be difficult, especially if there is no car or reliable public transportation nearby, or if the patient lives in a rural area far from the service. up may influence stage at diagnosis and overall cervical cancer incidence. Yet many women, especially in rural areas, Barriers to optimal prevention, early detection and treatment of cervical cancerAlso, cancer treatments can be expensive. The annual medical cost of cervical cancer in 2020 was $2.3 billion. According to the CDCThe cost per patient ran into the tens of thousands and sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars. For those who do not have insurance or do not have adequate insurance, such costs are insurmountable.
Barriers also include lack of knowledge about cervical cancer, its symptoms, ways to prevent it, and lack of trust in health care providers. This is due to decades of abuse by the system, most notorious Syphilis research in Tuskegee, when black men afflicted with the disease were not provided with available treatment. All of this contributes to women of color being less likely to receive life-saving preventive care. As a result, they are often diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer, which is more aggressive and difficult to treat.
Of course you can do better. And we must.Ending cervical cancer in this country it is possibleWe just need relatively simple interventions such as better, more uniform and equitable education. all patients, on the importance of the HPV vaccine and regular PAP and HPV screening regardless of race or socioeconomic status. Doing so will go a long way toward improving some of the ways racism has worsened healthcare for women of color in this country. It will also be Of course, that’s all.
Martha Nolan is Senior Policy Advisor for HealthyWomen. HealthyWomen works to educate women between the ages of 35 and her 64 to make informed health choices.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/3861890-addressing-cervical-cancer-disparities-can-save-thousands-of-lives/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brouwer upsets Rune, who retires with an injury
- SEC Football Schedule: Creating the Perfect Matchups for Every Team as Texas, Oklahoma Join in the 2024 Season
- Biden says he will contact Xi following balloon downing
- Indian officials end 3-day search of BBC offices that has been criticized by news groups
- India vs Australia: Confirmed Selections, Lineups for 2023 Test Cricket Series
- Gauchos open up on Campus Diamond against Thunderbirds
- The bird flu outbreak is taking an ominous turn
- Manipulating jumping genes associated with obesity Metabolic Health
- Do you have a family history of cancer? | | McLaren Healthcare News
- More and more talent is poised to leave companies due to misalignment of values
- Major water security concern, India set to rekindle ancient connection with nature (PM Modi)
- Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects territorial deal with Russia – BBC News