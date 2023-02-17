Health
Manipulating jumping genes associated with obesity Metabolic Health
Obesity, especially abdominal obesity, increases the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and neurodegenerative disease, but not all are the same. This suggests that genetic variants act in concert with obesity to cause disease.
“While we think of obesity as a primary disease or cause of morbidity, what obesity really does is contribute to the emergence of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases such as diabetes, heart attacks and hypertension,” says Marcelo. Nobrega, M.D., Professor He studied human genetics at the University of Chicago. “These are all related, but the puzzling part is that not all obese people develop these kinds of complications.
A new study by Norvega’s team has identified the genes and variants that underlie abdominal obesity, as measured by the waist-to-hip ratio-adjusted body mass index (WHRadjBMI). The researchers determined the regulatory properties of candidate gene variants and demonstrated sex-specific effects of the gene SNX10 on adipocyte differentiation and diet-induced obesity in mouse models.
The survey results are natural genetics In an article titled “The genetics of human sexually dimorphic fat distribution“
This study, led by researchers at the University of Chicago, identified variants located in noncoding regions (introns) of SNX10 (rs1534696). This variant strongly regulates her SNX10 expression in both male and female subcutaneous adipose tissue and is more robustly related than WHRadjBMI. Blood levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in women, but not in men. The researchers conducted experiments in mice in which her SNX10 was selectively knocked out in adipose tissue and found that this gene contributes to excessive diet-induced fat accumulation in female, but not male, mice. I discovered that This suggests that similar genes may lead to different patterns of fat distribution and obesity-related disease risk in women.
Fat distribution is important
Fat deposits around the abdomen and vital organs are associated with increased insulin resistance and inflammation, and are predicted to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and stroke. , conducted several transcriptome-wide association studies (TWAS) comparing the genomes of hundreds of individuals to identify genes associated with obesity and higher WHRadjBMI. Subsequent genetic analysis revealed 91 genes that primarily regulate fat distribution in women.
Interestingly, most of the identified variants associated with these genes do not alter the coding sequence of the gene, but rather the non-coding regions (introns) that control where and to what extent the gene is expressed. . Most of these intronic variants are contained in a family of sequences called Alu repeats or retrotransposons. It is the remnant of an ancient viral infection that integrated into the human genome and currently maintains hundreds of thousands of copies, making up nearly half of the non-coding human genome.
“I thought most of these were remnants of battles that had taken place in the past between our genomes and the genomes of viruses. People are beginning to realize that many have been adapted to function in the human genome.
jumping gene
Retrotransposons, also called ‘jumping genes’ because they move to different parts of the genome, are hardwired into human fat distribution patterns and appear to affect metabolic health, especially in women.
Norbega’s team searched the UK Biobank, a GWAS database of over 700,000 genomes, to find that SNX10 was associated with high waist-to-hip ratios and high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in women, commonly associated with cardiovascular disease. I discovered that there is
“Among hundreds of genes involved in fat accumulation and obesity, we have identified genes that are more likely to cause complications of the disease. Interestingly, it occurs predominantly in women.” There are too many genes associated with SNX10, and one of the challenges is to sift through them to find the ones that have the highest potential to be credible targets. It is a good way to identify other genes that are likely to be suitable for
In future experiments, Norbega’s team will explore the biology of SNX10 and similar genes that regulate metabolism in the quest for targeted therapies for obesity and related chronic diseases.
